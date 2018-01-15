Acorn TV made the announcement today at the Television Critics Association that Agatha Raisin Series 2 will go into production in April to bring new episodes of the M.C. Beaton mystery series to fans, with Acorn TV planning a late 2018 premiere. Acorn TV has commissioned a second season of the wildly popular Agatha Raisin after the overwhelming reaction from fans from the first season. The series was launched with the pilot movie Agatha Raisin: Quiche of Death, which created just the right mix of mystery and humor that appeals to audiences around the globe in all English-speaking countries.

Agatha Raisin Is A Mixture of Miss Marple And Jessica Fletcher For The 21st Century

Agatha Raisin is about a PR executive named Agatha Raisin who has decided to retire to the Cotswolds to live her dream life. But the quiet life of the Cotswolds brings out Agatha’s sleuthing skills, and so the series is like a younger, hiper Miss Marple in a similar setting with just the right dash of humor. Just think of Agatha Raisin as a kind of Jessica Fletcher from Murder, She Wrote set in the English countryside.

Ashley Jensen, who plays the title character, says that Agatha Raisin heads to the Cotswolds to decompress but finds herself sucked into a second career by helping the police solve crimes.

“I think she has reached a point in her life where she has started to think: is this it? And she has always had a dream to go back to the Cotswolds, which was a place where she was happy. She had a difficult childhood and she had an unhappy marriage to a man who was an alcoholic.”

????BIG NEWS! We’ve commissioned Acorn TV Original #AgathaRaisin for a second season – #AshleyJensen returns in the fan favorite later this year. #TCA18 pic.twitter.com/T8uwP6Av9T — Acorn TV (@AcornTV) January 15, 2018

Agatha Raisin Is The Most Popular Original Series Yet For Acorn TV

Shane Murphy, the managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, said that Acorn TV decided to bring Agatha Raisin back for a second season after British Sky Media decided not to renew it.

“When the U.K. broadcaster chose not to renew it, Acorn decided to step in and fully commission the show itself in order to keep this terrific series going for our subscribers. We’re ecstatic to make it our first official full commission. We look forward to announcing several more commissions in the coming months.”

Agatha Raisin Series 2 will adapt three of M.C. Beaton’s Agatha Raisin mystery novels, including The Wizard of Evesham, The Curious Curate, and The Fairies of Fryham as either three 90-minute movies or six 45-minute episodes.

Agatha Raisin is to return for Series 2. However, this time it won't be made for Sky; it's for US streaming platform Acorn TV: https://t.co/sI851N3s0n pic.twitter.com/gQdqakA9Yj — British Comedy Guide (@BritishComedy) January 15, 2018

All Of The Lead Agatha Raisin Characters Will Return For Agatha Raisin Series 2

Deadline says that Ashley Jensen will return as the title character, Agatha Raisin, as will her sidekicks, Roy (Matthew Horne) from her PR days, Gemma (Katy Wix) as her house cleaner, and Detective Constable Bill Wong (Matt McCooey), the police officer with a crush on Agatha.

Acorn TV general manager Matthew Graham explains that Acorn TV decided to pursue a second series of Agatha Raisin after positive feedback from new and old Acorn TV subscribers.

“Agatha Raisin remains one of Acorn TV’s most popular series and the fans have been clamoring for new episodes since its premiere in August 2016.”

Acorn TV explains that they will keep the same production team, Free@Last TV, in place which created the first season of Agatha Raisin.