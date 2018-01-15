NFL Playoffs 2018: Jaguars Vs. Patriots Odds & AFC Championship Game TV Schedule

The NFL Playoffs 2018 will continue this coming Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars battle the New England Patriots. The two teams never met this past NFL season, but that doesn’t mean the oddsmakers haven’t picked a clear favorite already. Here’s the latest update on the AFC Championship Game odds ahead of Sunday’s big matchup where the winner books a trip to Minnesota to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

As reported by the Odds Shark website, the New England Patriots are currently heavy favorites of nine or 9.5 points on the spread at most sportsbooks. Those include Bovada, Caesar’s Palace, and Westgate Las Vegas, among other books. As far as the moneyline prices, the Pats are at -420 to -480 across different sportsbooks, while the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars are +330 to +353 underdogs. ESPN has listed New England as high as -500 with Jacksonville at +375. If the Jags can pull off what seems like an improbable win, they’ll be in the Super Bowl for the first time in team history.

Looking at the trends between these two teams, New England has dominated Jacksonville, winning nine of their last 10 meetings. Brady and the Patriots are also 10-1 against the point spread over their last 11 NFL games, while Jacksonville is 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 road games. They’ll have a tough task at the Pats’ Gillette Stadium with New England fans revved up for their team to return to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are dominant in Foxborough. pic.twitter.com/79zlSHhKV6 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 14, 2018

The consensus over/under for the game was last reported at 46.5 points for the complete game. As fans saw, Jacksonville put up 45 points on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots also scored quite a bit, racking up 35 points against the Tennessee Titans, but held their opponents to just a touchdown all game. These two teams have hit the “under” total in four of their last six games against one another. However, these are completely different teams since those previous games took place.

While the teams didn’t meet in the regular season, they played during the NFL’s preseason. The Jaguars recorded a 31-24 victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts with not many of the star players on the field for the game. Blake Bortles ran five plays and finished with 16 yards while running back Leonard Fournette had 31 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. That game featured the Patriots using backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo, neither of whom are members of the roster now, but Tom Brady was not on the field.

"You cannot find two teams whose personalities are more different." Looking ahead to #JAXvsNE. Can the @Jaguars shock the world again? ????: @GMFB pic.twitter.com/KXJxMVVRlZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 15, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday. The AFC Championship Game will be shown exclusively on CBS, with live streaming possibly available to CBS All-Access subscribers. There is a free one-week trial offer available for the CBS All-Access service at the official website.

There may be other live stream options available for the game such as Verizon NFL Mobile or Sunday Direct Ticket, but customers will need to check for any terms or restrictions that these services may have.