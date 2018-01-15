‘DanMachi’ Season 2 Anime Teased For ‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’

The main story of Bell Cranel and Hestia may finally be continued in Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Season 2. Light novel publisher GA Bunko teased anime fans in early 2018 by suggesting that the Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka (DanMachi for short) series is making a comeback, and many fans are hoping they are referring to the second season. But it’s also possible they are referring to an anime movie project, Sword Oratoria Season 2, or even a live-action DanMachi movie.

On January 15, 2018, GA Bunko surprised Twitter fans by announcing a new project, and everyone is hoping an announcement for DanMachi Season 2 will be confirmed soon

“A new DanMachi project is starting!” proclaimed GA Bunko. “That means we have received notice of the campaign, but they are working on ‘something new’ because it is a new project. As soon as I can I will let you know more. For now, please wait.”

But what exactly is this new project? The most likely option is Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Season 2. The first season aired in 2015 and ended in a climactic moment with Bell defeating the goliath-level boss. That story event was contained at the end of DanMachi Volume 5 of the light novels. To put things into perspective, the light novel series by author Fujino Omori and illustrator Kiyotaka Haimurais is already up to 12 books. The release date for DanMachi Volume 13 in Japan is scheduled for February 15, 2018, so there is plenty of source material for a new anime project.

Youjo Senki just got a movie, so why not the DanMachi anime? If the new project is an anime DanMachi movie, then most likely that story would come from Volume 6. The book (which already has an official English translation) is fairly action-packed since it focuses on a War Game between the Apollo Familia and the Hestia Familia. The ending of Volume 6 is a good stopping point for a movie, whereas an adaptation of Volume 7 would make more sense as a regular anime season since the book largely focuses on character development and events concerning the Freya Familia and the Ishtar Familia.

The third possibility is that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria Season 2 is being greenlit for production. The Sword Oratoria anime spinoff was locked behind the Anime Strike paywall for most of 2017, but that Amazon channel was ended and now all Anime Strike exclusives are free to watch for Prime members. The ending of the DanMachi gaiden corresponded to the fourth volume of the light novel series. Writer Omori is already up to Sword Oratoria Volume 10 as of 2018, so once again, there is plenty of source material for an anime sequel.

Bell and Ais dancing in the light novel series. Haimura Kiyotaka / Yen Press

Unfortunately for fans of Ais Wallenstein, if Sword Oratoria Season 2 came out before DanMachi Season 2, then the spinoff would be ahead of the main story, which does not make sense from a storytelling perspective. In addition, the Sword Oratoria anime adaptation was not as well-received as the main anime’s first season and the Blu-ray sales in Japan were poor when compared to other 2017 anime. So, the second season of Sword Oratoria seems unlikely at this time.

Just as unlikely is an anime adaptation of the Familia Chronicle spinoff light novel series. Episode Ryuu, or Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka Ryuu Gaiden Grand Casino wo Buttsubuse!, would make a good DanMachi OVA, but not a full anime season. However, Omori does plan on continuing the Familia Chronicle books with a story about the Freya Familia.

The ‘DanMachi’ character Ryuu Lion is the focus of ‘Familia Chronicle: Episode Ryuu.’ Momoyama Hinase / Yen Press

The last option for a new DanMachi project is already being discussed by fans, but it’s probably the least likely of them all. Some fans (perhaps jokingly) have suggested that a live-action DanMachi movie could be the new project. After all, Mob Psycho 100 is getting a live-action adaptation in 2018 rather than a second season, so why not DanMachi? While the franchise is getting popular, it’s not that popular when compared to other anime, and such a film probably could not meet fans’ high expectations since Japanese live-action movie budgets are nowhere near Hollywood budgets.

It’s possible the final DanMachi announcement will surprise everyone with “something new” besides what has been discussed. But many fans are simply hoping the release date for Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Season 2 will be in late 2018.