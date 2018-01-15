Kris Jenner Slammed For ‘Exploiting’ Pregnant Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner is coming under fire from fans accusing the Kardashian matriarch of “exploiting” her 20-year-old daughter, who’s reportedly pregnant with her first child. Fans seriously lashed out at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on social media, with many painting the star as a hypocrite after she claimed on the family’s long-running reality show that everyone else is constantly trying to “exploit” her daughter.

The drama spilled over following the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on E! on January 14, where Jenner said that she worries for her daughter’s privacy because there’s always someone who’s trying to “exploit” her.

Seemingly referring to Kylie’s pregnancy, which she’s not yet officially confirmed to the world despite multiple reports confirming she’s expecting a baby girl in February, Kris addressed the intense amount of attention that her daughter’s getting right now.

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” Kris said during the episode according to People, which didn’t exactly go down too well with fans of the E! show.

After People tweeted out the Kardashian matriarch’s quote as the episode aired, fans lashed out at the mom of six, claiming that she’s actually the one who’s been exploiting her youngest daughter for almost her entire life by featuring her and her family’s every move on their reality show for the past decade.

Twitter users seriously clapped back at Kris on the social media site, posting various GIFs, memes and messages that called out Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian’s mom.

“That ‘somebody’ is her mom,” hit back Twitter user @crazybabywren after the latest KUWTK episode aired, while another responded, “You have televised almost every second of her childhood, and now that she’s an adult you are worried about her privacy?! Oh the irony!! LOL.”

“She’s exploited all her kids!” said another in the wake of Kris’s comments regarding her youngest daughter, while a fourth responded on the social media site on January 14, “She doesn’t have to look that far! Just needs to look in the mirror to see who’s trying to exploit her!”

Though Kylie was noticeably absent from the most recent episode of KUWTK, the now 20-year-old has appeared on all 14 seasons of the reality hit, first appearing on the pilot episode when she was just 9-years-old.

Jenner hasn’t publicly responded to the wave of backlash she received for claiming people are trying to “exploit” her daughter, though the latest drama comes just days after reports alleged that Kris was supposedly hoping to have at least part of Kylie’s labor featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, despite her staying out of the spotlight and away from the cameras for much of her alleged pregnancy.

Though the family are still staying tight-lipped when it comes to Jenner becoming a mom, sources alleged to Hollywood Life last week that Kylie giving birth has allegedly caused an even bigger rift between her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, who have been locked in a pretty nasty feud for the past few months ever since the former Olympian released her tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, in 2017.

“Kylie would love for both of her parents to be with her in the delivery room when her baby is born, but the constant arguing between them is making agreeing on anything difficult,” an insider alleged to the site last week, but claimed that the former couple, who divorced back in 2015 after 24 years of marriage, are arguing about everything as pregnant Kylie prepares to become a mom for the first time.

“[They’re] arguing about everything from which hospital Kylie should deliver her baby to who should be allowed inside the room with Kylie when she gives birth,” alleged the Kardashian source.

