Sylvester Stallone Confirms Fourth ‘The Expendables’ Movie, Teases New Crew Members

Barney Ross and the rest of The Expendables crew are set for a big comeback. At least, that is according to Sylvester Stallone, the actor who plays the iconic mercenary leader in the hit series of ensemble actions films. The 71-year-old actor recently published a series of Instagram posts that seemingly confirms his return for a fourth installment of the hit movie series. He also teased that all of his loyal crew members will be returning, along with a number of new faces.

Stallone first posted a photo of himself and Jason Statham with the caption, “Bros for Life.” He then followed this up with another photo that included the two, and Randy Couture. The photo, which was taken from a previous The Expendables movie, included a caption that teased fans of the team’s immediate return. The last post regarding the upcoming movie was a solo photo of Stallone’s character along with the caption, “Barney will be back! Plus the crew and a couple new members….”

While Stallone hadn’t outright revealed who the new members were going to be, there are a lot of theories running around the internet. Fans are speculating that Stallone may be trying to enlist other action stars to appear in the upcoming movie, which may include icons such as Vin Diesel, Tom Selleck, Kurt Russell, Jackie Chan, Mr. T, and maybe even Lou Ferrigno. Previous The Expendables installments featured a slew of action stars both from the past and present that appeared as supporting characters. This included iconic action stars such as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Harrison Ford, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, and Mel Gibson.

Stallone’s announcement of a new The Expendables movie comes as a surprise to a lot of diehard fans, seeing as the actor had previously declared his departure from the project. According to insider reports, Stallone had allegedly exited the project following creative disagreements with the series’ producer, Avi Lerner. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who starred in the first three films, also expressed his unwillingness to appear in any future films without Stallone. However, Lerner had previously revealed that he was willing to work something out with the actor to bring him back for a fourth installment. Based on Stallone’s unofficial The Expendables 4 tease, both camps may have already come to an agreement.

The last film in the franchise was released back in 2014 and earned over $214 million at the box office. The original cast members, including Terry Crews, Dolph Lundgren, and Jet Li, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.