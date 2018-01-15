WWE Rumors: Another Former World Champion Done In TNA – Could Also Be Heading Back To WWE

At last night’s TNA taping for upcoming episodes of Impact Wrestling, Ethan Carter III appeared to say goodbye to the company, and on Sunday night, someone else may have followed him. There have been lots of rumors going around as to a number of big names leaving the company soon, and there has been speculation that some are heading to or returning to WWE. After tonight’s taping in Orlando, it seems Bobby Lashley may be the latest one ready to jump ship.

For the last few nights, TNA has been taping a number of episodes which are set to run over the course of the coming weeks. Last night, EC3 ended up getting the wrong briefcase in “Feast or Fired” and he was let go from the company storyline-wise, but it was also for good.

After his segment ended, he shook hands with fans and hugged some of the ringside staff as he said his goodbyes to Impact Wrestling. On Sunday evening, there was yet another former TNA World Champion who appeared to be done for good with the company.

Multiple reports are coming across on social media that Bobby Lashley lost a match against Brian Cage for an upcoming episode of Impact, and then, it happened. Once his match was over, Lashley appeared to say his “goodbyes” to the fans.

After Bobby Lashley lost his match against Brian Cage, he shook hands and said thank you to the fans as he went to the back. This may have signalled the end of his time in Impact. #ImpactWrestling — Mikey Tate (@mikesterthaguyy) January 15, 2018

Scoop #29: Lashley says goodbye to the crowd, takes a bow, and exits pic.twitter.com/zfbMMS5tsf — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

While it’s not yet confirmed that he is leaving Impact Wrestling, it has been rumored for months along with the idea that he’s heading back to WWE.

As reported by Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling News, EC3 is likely heading back to WWE and Lashley may soon follow. While it’s not confirmed, there does seem to be a bit more doubt with Lashley returning as Dave Meltzer said “there was a lot of bitterness when he left [in 2008] on both sides.”

Metro brought up that Lashley spent a couple of years in WWE, but that was more than a decade ago and he has other options. Not only has he been a professional wrestler, but he’s also a former MMA fighter who could go back to the octagon.

As soon as Lashley said farewell to the fans in the Impact Zone, social media lit up with many fans speculating that he could return to WWE in time for the Royal Rumble.

Bobby Lashley is done in TNA??? Just in time for the Rumble…. — Rick Merritt (@R1ckterScale) January 15, 2018

@davemeltzerWON,

Now Bobby Lashley leave Impact Wrestling, Does it mean Lashley coming back to WWE! Any Chances he Shows up as an surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble! — Nishant Verma (@verma1nishant) January 15, 2018

Right now, the only thing that really seems confirmed is that Bobby Lashley is done with TNA Impact Wrestling as this was likely his final night with the company. Ethan Carter III finished up last night and as reported by PW Insider, he was let out of his contract months early. Now, the fans must simply play the waiting game and see if both of these former world champions end up heading back to WWE.