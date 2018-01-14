Trump Accused Of Faking ‘Excellent Health’ Doctor’s Note, Spelling Ronny Jackson’s Name Incorrectly As Ronnie

President Donald Trump may have left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday with reports of “excellent health” in his wake, but controversy has followed that statement as well. Rumors floated around Twitter in the aftermath of the statement, which claimed President Trump was already changing his health report, with White House staff allegedly warning Trump that claims of his weight being only 199 pounds would be unrealistic, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Now eagle-eyed readers are noticing incorrect things about Trump’s short statement about the doctor allegedly professing Trump was “in excellent health” that have publications like the Root asking, “Did the White House Fake Trump’s Physical Results?” That’s because Ronny Jackson is the name of Trump’s physician. However, the statement released by the White House included the signature of “Dr. Ronnie Jackson,” a statement that clearly misspelled the doctor’s first name.

As seen in the article from Fox News titled “White House physician: Trump in ‘excellent health’,” which was published on Friday, January 12, the original statement still visible in Google shows that the doctor’s name was originally misspelled as Ronnie and has since been corrected to Ronny.

“The president’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well. The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.” – Dr. Ronnie [sic] Jackson, President Trump’s physician

Trump Accused Of Faking 'Excellent Health' Doctor's Note, Spelling Ronny Jackson's Name Wrong As Ronnie

However, the brevity of the statement and the incorrect initial spelling of Jackson’s name isn’t the only thing that has folks calling foul. As seen in previous statements from the doctor, his name and designation is listed as Ronny L. Jackson, MD, FAAEM, Physician to the President and Director of the White House Medical Unit, according to the White House, not “Dr. Ronny Jackson,” without his medical designations. Another White House page from former President Barack Obama’s era lists his name in a similar manner, giving additional details to the former president’s health.

As seen in the above photo, Jackson gave a thumbs up sign to photographers after Trump’s annual physical examination, prior to Trump traveling to Mar-a-Lago for the holiday weekend.

As reported by Talking Points Memo, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, Trump’s personal doctor, also dubbed Trump a healthy person.

However, claims that “Trump may have just faked his doctor’s note” have earned Shareblue Media more than 41,900 social media shares.