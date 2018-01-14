Mariah Carey’s Ex James Packer Wants $13 Million Engagement Ring Back From Superstar, New Romance For Packer

Mariah Carey and her billionaire ex, James Packer, called off their engagement over a year ago, but there is still talk of that massive rock that the superstar dons, which Packer popped the question with. Although the $13 million ring was said to have been left to Carey by the business tycoon, there have been recent reports swirling that Packer wants the 35-carat diamond ring back.

Life & Style noted the words of a source who insists that James is eager to get the pricey sparkler back from the diva.

“He’s told pals he wants his ring back,” the magazine shares the words of the insider. “And he’s going to have his team reach out to her to ask for it.”

Mariah has been regularly wearing the diamond and has been photographed with it while out to dinners and on date nights with her current boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The star’s backup dancer has been linked to Carey for a number of months now, ever since they made their affections known for each other on the final episodes of Mariah’s World- a reality series which followed the diva on her previous tour. Although Mariah moved on swiftly from James, the star was reportedly heartbroken when he split from her.

While Mariah moved on quite swiftly, it seemed that James was taking his time to become involved in a new romance, yet the ex to Mariah was recently spotted with model and socialite Kylie Lim, who is believed to be his new girlfriend. The two were spotted in Aspen on a getaway, holding hands and smooching. Perhaps his new love is what has caused James Packer to want the rock back from Carey.

The pair reportedly began dating a few months after Packer split from Mariah last year. The last words regarding his relationship with the superstar included the billionaire stating that he was in a “bad place” when he started his whirlwind romance with Mariah Carey, as News.com, AU relayed. The publication noted Packer’s words to The Australian, and during the interview, James indicates all of the positive qualities Carey has but admitted he was in large debt to a family member and therefore at “a low point.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“Documenting the negotiations with my sister was taking longer than expected. Brett Ratner put Mariah and me together. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. She is very bright. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

James Packer wants Mariah Carey’s $13 million engagement ring back, according to a report >> https://t.co/gumxaUAazI — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) January 5, 2018

Despite words of the said source regarding the engagement ring issue. there are also conflicting reports, as another source refutes the claims made by the Life & Style source.