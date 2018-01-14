‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Jan. 15-19: Vivian Panics, Stefan’s Secret, Justice Seekers Close To Truth

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 reveal a lot of shocking plots. Things in Salem are not slowing down. In fact, they are getting more intense and fans should hold on tightly to their remotes. Expect a villain to panic as two justice seekers close in on the truth. Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) knows a secret, Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) life falls apart, and much more.

Lani’s Baby Dilemma

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Monday’s episode features Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) pregnancy. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) finds out she plans on having an abortion. He begs her to keep the baby, unaware that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) could be the father.

Lani will reluctantly agree to JJ’s request. However, she doesn’t tell him the truth. Instead, she asks Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) to keep her secret. Due to doctor/patient confidentiality, Kayla has no choice but to keep quiet, despite being JJ’s aunt.

Gabi’s Life Crumbles

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli and Gabi will make love. Then, she finds an earring in his room. Eli admits that it belongs to Lani. He gives a vague excuse she was in his room. Even though she accepts Eli’s answer, her gut is telling her that something isn’t quite right.

That isn’t the only storyline for Gabi this week. DOOL spoilers tease that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) asks her out to dinner. She is revolted by Stefan’s arrogant attitude and declines.

By the end of the week, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghis) fires Gabi. This happens right after she signed a deal to have Gabi Chic join DiMera Enterprises. Will she lose the company she created from scratch?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Andre is the Salemite that is murdered. There is a long list of suspects, including Gabi. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) had a complicated marriage with him. Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) warned that Andre hadn’t changed. Chad (Billy Flynn) is at war and didn’t trust his brother. Then, there is Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and her son, Stefan. All of these people will be suspects in the murder investigation.

DiMera Playboy Is Being Played

Gabi is not the only woman Stefan is interested in. He tried flirting with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin,) which didn’t go too well. He also has an interest in Abigail (Marci Miller). Vivian doesn’t like this one bit and questions him about his feelings for Chad’s wife.

Even though Abby has no interest in Stefan, she will use his lust against him. She intentionally is playing her brother-in-law in order to help Chad. However, she could be playing with fire.

Abe’s Heartache & Joy

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera Digest confirm Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) leaves Salem on Wednesday. He will say goodbye to his loved ones, including Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Chad DiMera. He will also play chess with Stefan, which is surprising and suspicious. Abe (James Reynolds) will be heartbroken about his son leaving.

He will also receive unsettling news that his daughter is pregnant. However, after he gets over the initial shock, he is happy to become a grandfather.

Lucas Returns & Chloe Leaves

DOOL spoilers reveal that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) gets out of rehab. Now a sober man, he reconnects with his mother. He will also ask Chloe out on a date. However, it comes at the wrong time. She is getting ready to leave Salem. Don’t worry, she will come back in a few weeks. Actress Nadia Bjorlin went on maternity leave at the time of filming these episodes.

Eric Gets Jealous

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) is moving on with Dr. Shah (Andre Khabbazi). She thinks Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is still in love with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). However, she has it all wrong. The former priest has strong feelings for Jennifer. Expect him to get jealous when he sees her with another man.

This will lead to Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) having a stern talk with his son. He urges Eric to go after the woman he loves.

Roman & Marlena Scheme

Roman and his ex-wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will work together to help Anna DiMera. However, she doesn’t take the scheme very well and storms out. Then, she finds a mysterious letter that will lead to an explosive Salem shocker.

Andre Confesses

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre will confess how he feels to Kate. Despite Anna’s warning that Andre hasn’t changed, she must be receptive to it. “Kandre” enjoy an evening together, but it is interrupted by an unexpected adversary.

Vivian Panics & Stefan’s Secret

Vivian spies on John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Chad DiMera. She goes into a panic when she overhears that they are closet to exposing the truth. This has her implementing damage control in a very extreme way. Stefan is appalled at what his mother suggests. Will she go through with it? Will Stefan stop her, tell the truth, or keep quiet about his mother’s new plans?

Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is being poisoned. Chad continues trying to get dirt on Stefan. He also doubts that Andre is sincere, which leads to Abigail coming to his defense.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease “Chabby” conflict. Expect Abigail to walk in on Chad and Gabi “having a moment.”