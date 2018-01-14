Khloe Kardashian Unbothered By Wendy Williams Saying O.J. Simpson Is ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Father [REPORT]

Khloe Kardashian is said to have reacted to Wendy Williams’ recent accusations, saying that the reality star is O.J. Simpson’s daughter.

During a recent taping of her live talk show, Wendy had made comments, stressing that she was convinced Khloe was Simpson’s daughter, simply having looked at the uncanny resemblance that the two share between one another.

Williams then goes on to allege that O.J. and Kris Jenner supposedly shared a brief fling while the momager had parted ways with Robert Kardashian, a claim which Kris has denied time and time again in the past.

Whatever the situation may be, Wendy is convinced that Khloe Kardashian is not Robert’s biological father, mentioning that Simpson seems more fitting to be the 33-year-old’s real dad.

According to reports, Khloe Kardashian has reacted to the talk show host’s comments in a very classy way.

Sources reveal that the pregnant star is so focused on the upcoming birth of her first child that she’s not allowing negative energy to affect her in any way.

She’s seen and watched Wendy making comments about who her biological father is, but Khloe is keeping a brave face and is more focused on her forthcoming journey in becoming a mother than feeding on negativity.

It’s Kim, actually, that is bothered by the way Wendy has treated her family. The 37-year-old is very protective of her sister and has noted how Williams uses the Kardashians as an easy target to talk bad about.

Kim has gotten sick and tired of it, and though she will not publicly address the TV personality’s comments in public, she’s planning her own revenge for the remarks that were made about Khloe Kardashians, the insider concludes by saying.

Khloe Kardashian has denied claims that she was related to O.J. Simpson in the past but did refuse to take a paternity test, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2013 when endless reports claimed Kris had an ongoing affair with the USC football champion.

Khloe Kardashian does not plan to address any stories concerning who her real dad is — Robert is the only man she will consider to be her father.