Melania Trump: ‘If I Weren’t Beautiful, Do You Think He’d Be With Me?’ — New Report On ‘The Porn President’

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are spending the MLK holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago, not expected to leave until Monday, January 15, as reported by the Inquisitr. When Melania arrived with her husband and their son Barron Trump at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, January 12, it was the first time Melania was prominently spotted in public since New Year’s Day. However, during her mysterious absences from the public eye, reports about Melania and President Trump continue to roll off the presses.

According to a new article from the National Review, which dubs Trump “The Porn President,” Melania knows exactly how her beauty has benefited her in life — from her modeling career to the husband she has garnered. According to the publication, Melania forthrightly admitted the benefits that Trump’s wealth has afforded him in relation to the positive things her good looks have brought into her life, The Donald allegedly being one of them.

“Melania Trump, asked whether she would have attached herself to Donald if he weren’t wealthy, scoffed at the question and frankly acknowledged the transactional nature of their relationship: ‘If I weren’t beautiful, do you think he’d be with me?'”

Melania’s words about Trump are being viewed as a simple transaction, beauty for money, a trophy wife for a secure financial life. However, the details can present a much more complex relationship, such as when Oprah recalled loving Kate Capshaw’s answer about whether or not she would have married Steven Spielberg if he weren’t rich. The 70-year-old has been married to the 63-year-old Kate for 27 years, reports the Daily Mail, after meeting in 1984, when on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Instead of automatically saying that she would have indeed married Steven if he weren’t rich when she met him, Kate gave a more thoughtful answer, according to Oprah, which stated that she didn’t know — because then he wouldn’t necessarily be the same man with the same drive and hustle and chutzpah that she fell in love with.

Whether or not Melania would say the same about Trump remains to be seen. However, the article calls Melania a woman who cuts a good ad for Trump’s brand, calling her the “Third Lady” instead of First Lady Melania Trump — a woman who also worked for Trump’s modeling agency prior to snagging him in marriage.