Kylie Jenner Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Move In With Kris Jenner After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner may only be 20-years-old, but she’s not ready to give up her independence just because she’s allegedly having a baby. The lip kit mogul’s mother, Kris Jenner, has been rumored to have asked her daughter to move in with her after the baby is born to help Kylie care for the little one, but Kylie is reportedly having none of it.

The reality TV star and make-up icon is rumored to be giving birth next month, though false alarms rang out this weekend stating that she was in labor at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Kylie Jenner was reportedly astounded that so many people cared about her and her pregnancy, but hopes the hype will die down once she gives birth.

Kylie Jenner and her rumored baby daddy, Travis Scott, have supposedly been on the rocks for the past few months. Rumors state that Kylie has been begging Travis to stay home with her more as her due date nears, but that Travis continues to tour. Originally, Kylie was joining him and watching his live shows, but now the mother-to-be is reportedly too pregnant to do so.

Kris Jenner is reportedly nervous that Travis won’t be there for Kylie and her baby, which is why she wants her daughter and new grandchild with her. The family is rumored to also be worried that Travis won’t even attend his child’s birth.

According to sources close to Kylie Jenner and her mother, Kris, Kylie won’t move in with Kris simply out of stubbornness and wants to raise the baby all by herself.

It has been reported that Kylie Jenner had, at one point, considered giving her baby away for adoption, and this was rumored to be why she has decided to lie low. However, as the media “break” has been going on so long, there no longer seems to be truth to those rumors.

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm or deny if she is having a baby. The reality star and make-up guru has decided to take a six month break from the spotlight, which many take as confirmation she taking a break due to her pregnancy.