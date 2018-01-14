Scott Disick Reportedly Helping Tyga Find A Kylie Jenner Look-Alike In New Reality Show With Sofia Richie

After Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian officially ended their relationship, the self-proclaimed “Lord” has not appeared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series as much as he used to. Now, a new report claims that the popular playboy is pitching a brand new reality show featuring his teen model girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 34-year-old reality star has been wanting to do a show with Tyga. Since the “Rack City” rapper is currently single, Scott Disick reportedly wants to focus their reality show on finding a new Kylie Jenner for his pal.

The insider revealed that Tyga “got a very specific type when it comes to looks, he pretty much wants another Kylie and there’s talk of playing that up for the show. Have a bunch of Kylie clones all vying for his affection with Scott as his wingman.” It’s no secret that the 28-year-old rapper is attracted to women having a striking resemblance to his famous ex, as he has been spotted numerous times with a Kylie Jenner look-alike.

Now that Scott Disick is in a relationship with Sofia Richie, the source added that the father-of-three has promised the 19-year-old model that she will be a part of the show as well. The insider shared, “Now that Scott has decided to truly move on from Kourtney he wants to make his own mark separate from her, he’s very motivated to do this.”

Meanwhile, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian officially called it quits in 2015 after nine rocky years together. Although they have tried to work things out for years, which even resulted to the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings being pregnant for the third time, their relationship was just going down the drain and they eventually decided to go their separate ways.

Despite the unfortunate fate of their relationship, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have always tried to co-parent their three young children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

The 38-year-old reality star is now dating model and former boxer Younes Bendjima, and Scott Disick is enjoying a whirlwind romance with Sofia Richie.