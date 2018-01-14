‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Roman Sets Up Anna DiMera, Discovery Of Mysterious Letter Leads To Salem Shocker

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 reveal that Anna DiMera won’t be very happy. Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) sets up his ex-wife. However, it is for her own good. Leann Hunley spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the storyline. It was also teased that her storming out leads to the discovery of a mysterious letter. Will it give answers to a murder mystery? Or does it hold the key to a new explosive plot that will shock everyone?

Fans were surprised to see Roman’s date for the New Year’s Eve party, She Knows reported. It was a woman from his past, Anna DiMera. For newer viewers, Roman and Anna were married decades ago. They had a child together, a daughter named Carrie. Although the two have history, there was no indication that they missed each other.

Like most people, they both have pasts and baggage. While Roman is ready for the future, Anna is seeking revenge for the death of her one true love. She still carries around the cocktail shaker she uses to hold Tony DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) ashes.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Roman will try to get Anna some help. He sets her up, hoping that a talk with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will do some good. Unfortunately, she has an explosive outburst and storms out. What happens afterward is what is really interesting, though.

“She’s not crazy. She knows Tony is gone, she knows he’s dead, but she’s very trapped in her pain. Roman is hoping that Anna would be able to talk to Marlena, doctor to patient, and Anna doesn’t take that well. She doesn’t want to be psychoanalyzed without her permission, so she doesn’t respond well to Marlena. She likes Marlena but once somebody tries to sandbag you that way, you lose a little trust.”

Anna just happens to come across a mysterious letter. The contents were not revealed. However, fans are speculating on what it says. Does it reveal who killed Andre DiMera? Does it contain evidence that Andre faked his death? Was it actually Tony that was killed? Could Anna’s husband be alive after all these years?

Perhaps there is information on Stefano DiMera’s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) location. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Anna wants Stefano to pay for Tony’s death. It is what led her to join the search for Stefano in Prague. However, she complicated matters because she couldn’t stop firing her gun.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that it might not have anything to do with the DiMera family. It might hold a clue as to who is poisoning Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

If Anna wants to blame anyone for Stefano getting away, she needs to look in the mirror. The constant and random gunshots attracted attention. It also led to the Salemites to spend valuable time dealing with the police.

As fans recall, she wanted to hire Steve “Patch” Johnson to find Stefano DiMera. Of course, he would not do it. Does she blame him for Tony’s death or for Stefano getting away?

Anna DiMera is going to interact with many different characters. Actress Leann Hunley said she was excited about this. Last time she returned, she did not get that opportunity because of the Prague storyline.

To find out what happens next, fans will have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives on NBC.