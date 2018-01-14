‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT And Victoria Make Love Again, Graham Frames Ashley & Cane Goes To Paris

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, January 15, reveal Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will be shocked. The compounds taken weren’t logged into the Jabot system, so she doesn’t know which vials are missing. Ashley learns that Paul (Doug Davidson) doesn’t have any new information about the break-in. She begins to lose hope that they will catch the thief.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Dina (Marla Adams) will ask Graham (Max Shippee) what he is doing with the compounds. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham suggests they take a walk and takes the bag of vials with him.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will update Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Victoria warns her mother not to attack her parenting skills. Nikki notices that Victoria was smiling and seemed happy. She suggests she has a new man in her life. Victoria brushes off her questions and credits her children and her friendly relationship with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) for her good mood.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrives at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house to take Faith to school. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick is surprised to see Kathy and her children in her home. Nick pulls Sharon aside and complains she is putting her kids at risk by taking in this homeless family. Sharon refuses to listen to his warnings and believes she is helping this mother in crisis.

At the Chancellor mansion, Cane (Daniel Goddard) tells Billy (Jason Thompson) that he’s going to Paris. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane puts Billy in charge of Chancellor Industries. After Billy leaves the room, Cane asks J.T. to keep an eye on Billy while he’s gone.

A little while later, Billy tells J.T. to “spill it.” When J.T. claims he has no idea what he is talking about, Billy insists that J.T. must have “gotten lucky with Victoria.”

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane tells Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) that he’s leaving to win Lily (Christel Khalil) back. She can’t help but think it may be a bad idea. Charlie (Alexander Noah Gerry) tells his dad to ignore her. He believes that their mother will be thrilled to see him. Cane gives the twins and Sam a kiss and waves goodbye and rushes off to the airport.

At the park, Graham was going to ditch the bag with the vials in it when Nick appears. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick introduces himself to Dina, who doesn’t remember ever meeting him. Nick notices that Graham took a bag away from Dina. Graham informs Nick that Dina’s medicines are in the bag. Nick encourages her to take her medication because if she hurts his family again, there will be a big problem. After Nick leaves, Graham throws the bag away.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) sees Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) at Crimson Lights. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa was having trouble writing the lyrics of a song. They chat, and Tessa tells Mariah how good she looked on her last segment on The Hilary Hour. Mariah isn’t sure what to say to Tessa and makes an excuse to rush off.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham calls Ashley to invite her to spend time with Dina at the club. She realizes that Graham must have an agenda but agrees to go so she can see her mother.

Nick tells Nikki that Sharon took in a homeless family. He agrees her intention is good, but he thinks it could put Faith in harm’s way. Nikki agrees with him.

At Newman Enterprises, J.T. and Victoria try to talk about their passionate sex the night before. Neither told anyone about their hookup and agree they probably shouldn’t do it again. A split second later they have hot sex on Victoria’s desk.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley arrives to spend time with Dina. Her mother tells her that Graham is taking her on a cruise. Graham explains that he isn’t taking her on a cruise, that’s just her another Alzheimer’s disease delusion. He adds that she believes he is a pharmaceutical salesman too, which is not true.

A few minutes later, Dina believes that Ashley is from housekeeping. Graham wipes a tear from his eye, but Ashley doesn’t think he’s genuine. Graham and Ashley sit down to eat when he asks her to reach into the mini frig and get him a needle and his insulin –he has diabetes. Graham decides he doesn’t need insulin after all and tells her to put the vial back int he frig.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley doesn’t buy Graham’s act and believes that he is only after her mother’s money. Ashley warns him that her family will win in court he should save himself the trouble and hand Dina over now. After Ashley leaves, Graham puts the needle in a plastic bag.

Back at Sharon’s house, Mariah complains that she’s messed up everything in her life. She whines that being an adult is so hard. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki arrives and she’s surprised when Kathy answers the door. Nikki assures her that she isn’t pressing charges and she was fortunate that Sharon took her in. Later, Nikki hugs Sharon and whispers that she’s a guardian angel.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.