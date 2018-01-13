‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville & Boyfriend Donald Friese Split: She Blames Social Media

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and boyfriend Donald Friese have split. She is blaming social media for their relationship ending. She is also giving her fans a little insight into what went wrong.

Glanville took to Twitter to share the news she and Friese had broken up. She also let her fans know Instagram was to blame for the split, claiming the women on there are “hoes.” The reality star was quick to name call ladies on social media, but she also made sure her followers knew her ex was a “lovely” guy.

The two met on the dating app Tinder back in September 2016, and after dating for over a year, Glanville is single again. They made their official debut as a couple in February 2017 at a pre-Grammy party.

The duo was not shy about sharing their relationship with fans. They were constantly on each other’s social media accounts. The exes even posted a photo of the two of them naked in bed together on his Instagram account last spring. News of their breakup comes less than two weeks after she gave him huge kudos on social media for the awesome Louis Vuitton bag he gave her as a Christmas present.

Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine???? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 12, 2018

Is official I’m SINGLE! He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice???? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 12, 2018

They may have broken up for now but that doesn’t mean a reconciliation isn’t possible. Us Weekly reported last October that the couple was having problems but were working on their relationship. This could be part of them trying to solve their problems.

The Drinking and Dating author has not had the best of luck when it comes to men. Her marriage to actor Eddie Cibrian ended dramatically when he cheated on her with LeAnn Rimes. Since then, she has dated a string of guys but has yet to find true love.

Brandi Glanville’s personal life has hit a rough patch but the reality star’s career is thriving. RHOBH is in its eighth season and it continues to get hotter each season. Glanville will also be a part of the upcoming season of WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition. She is on the show to help mend her relationship with her father Guy Glanville.