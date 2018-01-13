Josiah Duggar Spotted With New Girl In Australia, Rumors Fly That He Is Courting

It looks like Josiah Duggar might have a new girl in his life. The Facebook page, Duggar Family News: Life is not all Pickles and Hairspray, shared what is going on while the family is in Australia. Josiah Duggar has a girl along with him on the trip, which is pretty big news. He may already be courting, or at least close to it.

They shared that there is a girl along with the family on their Australian trip. Her name is Lauren and they later shared her last name is Swanson, but they were not sure of the spelling. It turns out that they have been introducing her as a friend of Josiah and she has been sitting by him.

Another post on the page shares more details about her. Her family was on the show 19 Kids and Counting a long time ago, and she is the oldest of eight children. She has known the Duggars for a long time, so it isn’t shocking that she would end up with one of them. Her father is Dwain Swanson and he seems to be into some kind of ministry. If these two are indeed courting, more about her family will be revealed soon.

If you remember, Josiah Duggar did have one courtship that didn’t work out with Marjorie Jackson. This is the reason that he has an Instagram page. He was able to get one when they started courting and the Duggar family let him keep it when things fell apart. The fact that Josiah has courted before might be the reason that they are waiting to announce that he is in a courtship again. The fans are already speculating that these two are going to be engaged before we know it, but for now, it just looks like Josiah has a friend along for a very expensive trip to Australia with most of his family.

For now, fans are going to have to wait for Josiah Duggar to announce a courtship. Counting On will be back soon, and fans may get a chance to see what is going on with Josiah then.