UKIP In Turmoil After Leader Lover’s Racist Remarks About Meghan Markle

Jo Marney, a 25-year-old self-described “Presenter. Music Journalist. Model. Actor. Brexiteer.” has ignited ire and outrage after hateful, racist texts she sent to a friend came to light. The Daily Mail posted texts in which she wrote that Prince Harry‘s ‘black American’ fiancee will ‘taint’ the Royal Family with ‘her seed’ and pave the way for a ‘black king’. She added that Markle “is obsessed with race” “her seed will taint our royal family. “Just a dumb little commoner” “tiny brain” “this is Britain, not Africa.” When the friend pointed out her racism, she replies “lol, so what.”

Marney started a relationship with UKIP’s (UK Independence Party) Henry Bolton last December. Bolton left his second wife, Tatiana Smurova-Bolton, and their two children to pursue a relationship with Marney.

According to The Telegraph, the 54-year-old political leader said in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, “I don’t defend these comments whatsoever and indeed Jo has been suspended pending an investigation under the normal rules of the party for such things and it is against the constitution for the party to be racist in any way. As of last night the romantic side of our relationship is ended.”

He later told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that the remarks were “indefensible” and said he had “no idea” Marney had made them; however, according to The Sun, Bolton threatened Marney’s ex-lover in an effort to hide her vile rants from the public. In a text Bolton warns “You are so far out of your depth here. You are playing with Fire.” Then added “It’s a shame you let Ben talk you into releasing the other messages you received from Jo. Why did you do that?”

Bolton seems to share Marney’s polemic values, since Bolton himself is no stranger to controversial racist and anti-immigrant rants. The Evening Standard reported that in his first speech as UKIP’s leader at a party’s conference, he said “Immigration is overwhelming our public services, which themselves are being slashed – 25 percent off the police, for example, in some cases nearly 50 percent off local government.” he added “Housing and communities are being overwhelmed, it is harming our own culture, traditions and way of life.”

According to Marney issued a statement apologizing for her remarks “I apologise unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused. No offence was intended and, again, I apologise unreservedly for any such offence or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of Ukip my friends, family and loved ones ‘I have disappointed them all and let myself down. I cannot sufficiently express my regret and sadness at having done so.”

Meghan Markle’s name was conspicuously absent in that apology.

KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx / AP Images

Bolton has been married to his second wife Tatiana Smurova-Bolton for six years, and they have two children. She claims they had a happy marriage. She gave birth to their second child, Victoria last April. She told the Mirror “I’m still breastfeeding his child for goodness sake.”

According to the Daily Mirror, Bolton’s position with UKIP is unpaid, so he and Tatiana agreed she’d go back to work to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Vienna, where they met in 2006. She left in July, but they texted constantly and he traveled to Vienna to spend Christmas with them, yet on Dec 23 he told Tatiana he was going back to the UK. She was perplexed. “I said ‘I don’t understand. Are you leaving us?’ But he was horrified by the suggestion and said ‘No, no, no’. I was begging him to stay, for the sake of the children, even just for one day, but he wouldn’t change his mind. Our eldest daughter was crying, but that still didn’t stop him. It wasn’t like he left and slammed the door. There wasn’t any conflict. No row.”

“As he was leaving he gave me a hug and told me sometimes in life there are crises and this was clearly one of those and that he was sorry.”

The next day he sent her a text with kisses But then he stopped communicating with her. By Dec 29 she was so worried that she texted asking if he was OK. He replied that he was fine and hoped she had a nice trip to Russia, where they both were supposed to travel to celebrate New Year with Bolton’s 32-year-old daughter from his first marriage. and Tatiana’s family (Tatiana is Russian-born), but Bolton was denied a visa to travel to Russia.

Oh the December 30 Bolton texted her saying “They need to talk.” He proceeded to tell her that he had been photographed leaving a restaurant with a woman, and at the moment the picture was taken, they were holding hands. Tatiana had one question – whether he had anything with this woman, and he admitted that he did. “Everything came crashing down on me. I was so shocked and hurt. Ever since I’ve felt paralysed” Smurova-Bolton said. “I’ve been struggling on my own, working full-time to support our family while raising his kids by myself, and this is how he repays me. I don’t recognize the man who has done this.”