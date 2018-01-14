Kylie Jenner Reportedly Unimpressed With Baby Hype, Wants Arrival Of First Child To Be Unnoticed

Kylie Jenner has never addressed anything about all the baby rumors but talks about her unborn child never really stopped. In fact, recent reports claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was already in labor. Although the scoop was quickly debunked as fake news, people can’t seem to stop obsessing with the latest update. A new report now revealed that all these baby hypes are the exact opposite that Kylie wants to happen when her first child finally arrives.

Unlike her famous sisters, the 20-year-old TV personality has always noted that fame is just not for her. Now that Kylie Jenner is allegedly going to welcome her firstborn soon, she seemingly realized even more that this is not the life that she wants for her child.

In fact, a Hollywood Life sources revealed that Kylie Jenner “just takes it all with a pinch of salt, and finds it pretty amusing, although she is hoping all the interest is going to ratchet down a notch once the baby is here.” The insider added that the Life of Kylie star would rather have her baby’s arrival go unnoticed “because otherwise, it’s just going to be insane every time she leaves the house.”

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian didn’t have any problems sharing their pregnancy journey on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series. But the recent rumored pregnant sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have initially opted to keep theirs as private as possible. However, Khloe eventually confirmed her pregnancy and has now been open to the public and consistently sharing a few clips and snaps of her baby bump.

Despite Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy revelation, Kylie Jenner didn’t follow her sister’s footsteps and still remained tight-lip about her real condition. A previous report noted that the Kylie Kip Kit mogul will not give in to all the demands and will only confirm her pregnancy on her own terms.

Although she has never talked about her alleged pregnancy, earlier reports revealed that Kylie Jenner will welcome her first child in February. The reality star and baby daddy Travis Scott have been dating since April 2017.