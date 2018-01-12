kylie jenner is reportedly in labor.

Kylie Jenner has not officially confirmed her pregnancy, but fans are convinced that she is currently in labor with her first child. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been in hiding for months, and has not made any public appearances, or reality TV appearances. She was also mysteriously absent from her family’s Christmas card this year.

According to a Jan. 12 report by Perez Hilton, rumors are flying that Kylie Jenner is now in labor at Cedars Sinai Hospital. One Twitter user claims to have a source inside the hospital that confirmed that Kylie was sighted at the hospital, and is in labor. The social media rumors spread like wildfire just as Jenner’s rumored baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, posted a photo of himself on an airplane on Snapchat with the caption, “Make it home to ya one way or another.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner fans are going wild on social media with posts about the reality TV star’s rumored labor. There has been a lot of speculation and controversy surrounding Kylie’s pregnancy. Kylie, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, has not breathed a word of baby news to the media. However, TMZ sources claimed to know about the pregnancy back in September, also revealing that Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian was pregnant. Khloe officially announced her pregnancy in December, but Kylie has stayed quiet about all of the baby rumors swirling around her.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be having a baby girl, but, of course, nothing has been confirmed. Other rumors surrounding the pregnancy state that Jenner could be carrying her sister Kim Kardashian’s child as a surrogate. As many fans know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced that they are expecting baby number three via surrogate, and some fans believe that Kylie is actually set to give birth to her sister’s child. Kim has not revealed the identity of her surrogate, and fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to get all the details about Kylie’s reportedly pregnancy and labor as well as Kim Kardashian’s new bundle of joy.

Kylie Jenner fans can watch more of the family’s drama go down on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!.