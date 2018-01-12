Stormy Daniels: Donald Trump Allegedly Paid Adult Film Star $130K To Keep Her Quiet About Affair

Stormy Daniels reportedly received a $130,000 payout from Donald Trump just before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair the former adult film star had with the then-married Trump, a new report claims.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged the payout to the former adult film star — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — in order to keep her quiet about the affair with Trump. At the time, Trump was being inundated with allegations that he had behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with a number of women dating back decades, with some claiming that Trump had sexually assaulted them. Trump vehemently denied the allegations and continues to deny them, calling his accusers “liars.”

But the new report claimed that Trump was willing to dig into his fortune to keep the silence of Stephanie Clifford, who is better known as Stormy Daniels. The payout reportedly took place in October 2016, just weeks before the presidential election and after the release of the Access Hollywood video that showed Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women.

As the Bayou Brief noted, both Trump and Daniels denied the affair.

The report noted that Stormy Daniels had privately alleged that she and Trump had an encounter at a 2006 golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. The incident would have taken place just one year after Donald Trump was married to Melania, and a few months after the birth of their son, Barron.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen denied the allegations and noted that the rumors of an affair between Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels have been consistently denied by all parties.

“This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client,” Cohen said in the statement. “You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011.”

But the reports are also boosted by a picture of Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels taken at the golf tournament in question.

Donald Trump has not directly addressed the allegations that he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. Daniels, who had been entertaining a run for Senate in her native Louisiana before pulling out, has not spoken on it either.