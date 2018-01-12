Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In New Candid Photos, She Looks Ready To Give Birth Any Day

Khloe Kardashian recently stepped out on the town showing off her baby bump, and the reality star looks huge. According to reports, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian surprised the star with a flash mob while she was out and about in Los Angeles.

Khloe has previously been keeping her pregnancy a secret, making sure to hold objects in front of her baby bump or wearing loose fitting clothing to ensure people can’t see her body shape. But new photos, as published by Radar Online are out now and can be viewed here.

It has been previously rumored that the reality TV star is having a baby boy, however she has confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, don’t actually know the sex of the baby. They are keep it a surprise, even from themselves.

Rumors have also swirled that Khloe Kardashian is planning to quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star, instead, might be planning a quiet life with her boyfriend in Cleveland, where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The reality star has reportedly already bought property in Ohio, and is ready to ditch her family after they made comments about her weight hurting their brand.

Khloe Kardashian recently announced that she was around six months pregnant with her first child back in December. Previously, rumors had been swirling about her pregnancy for a long time, but she neither confirmed nor denied what was being said. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, is also expecting a baby via surrogate, and had also kept her secret mum for quite a long time, though not as long as Khloe.

Khloe’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is also reportedly expecting a baby with her beau, Travis Scott. Kylie has yet to confirm or deny the pregnancy, and Khloe kept fans in suspense when she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon, also neither confirming nor denying her sister’s big news.

Kylie has taken a six month break from the media and spotlight, which many take as confirmation of her pregnancy. Insiders say that Kylie won’t say a word about it until she’s already given birth.