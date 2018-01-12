‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree Has Reportedly Changed Her Last Name

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her daughter Aubree have made a major change. Chelsea and Aubree now reportedly share the same last name for the first time ever after Aubree’s last name was officially changed and hyphenated to reflect both her father, Adam Lind, and her step-father, Cole DeBoer.

According to a Jan. 12 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Chelsea Houska previously revealed that she planned to talk to her lawyers, and go to court if necessary, in hopes of changing her daughter Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer. Houska revealed that she wanted to not only share the same last name with her daughter, as DeBoer is her married name, but also that she wanted Aubree to have the same last name as her brother, Watson, and step-father, Cole, who has been actively raising Aubree for years.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Cole DeBoer is often the man who spends the most time with Aubree, and shares major milestones with the 8-year-old, such as accompanying her to her school’s father/daughter dances. In fact, Aubree seemingly doesn’t see her father, Adam Lind, very often. Recently, Adam shocked fans when it was revealed he was struggling with a meth addiction, and that he had failed a court ordered drug test.

In a previous episode of Teen Mom 2, Aubree revealed that she wanted to change her last name to Lind-DeBoer, so that she could have the last names of both of her fathers, and Chelsea was determined to make that happen for her oldest child. One TM2 social media account claims that due to all of Adam’s legal troubles and reportedly drug issues that he currently has visitation as a supervised center with his children, and that his parents currently get one weekend per month with Aubree, in which Adam is not allowed to be present.

Currently, Adam Lind is not appearing on Teen Mom 2, and was not seen at all last season. Lind revealed that he was done with the show, and accused MTV of making him look like a bad father.

Teen Mom 2 is set to return to MTV for a brand new season later this year.