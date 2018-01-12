Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Back Together With Elon Musk? Depp Continues To Clean Up Financial Mess In Court

Amber Heard has had an active love-life since her very public and tumultuous divorce from Pirates Of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Depp and Heard endured months of media scrutiny after the starlet alleged domestic violence by the heartthrob- allegations which Johnny denies. Throughout their divorce proceedings, Amber Heard was getting cozy with billionaire Elon Musk, and once the divorce was final, the pair went public with their relationship.

However, Musk and Heard called it quits in the summer for various reasons, mainly involving travel schedules and the frequent distance between them because of the hectic lives both lead. Both the actress and the Tesla founder admitted that it was a heartbreaking decision to split and despite many using the split to portray Heard as a difficult woman to keep a relationship with, Musk noted that such claims were false. Elon made this known in an interview with Rolling Stone when he admitted that it was Heard who ended the relationship.

“She broke up with me more than I broke up with her,” he said. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad.”

Months later and the former couple has been spotted in one another’s company on a number of occasions and during one of these sightings, even shared a loving smooch, as Harper’s Bazaar relayed. This has led fans and onlookers to question whether the duo are working towards a reconciliation.

It was outside a restaurant in Los Angeles last month that Elon and Amber shared a sweet kiss, and has since gotten rumors swirling that the pair is giving love another go. After the pair were caught smooching, Elon and Amber were then spotted vacationing in Chile one week later, as E! noted, leading to even more speculation that the pair is attempting to rekindle things.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk continue to rekindle their romance https://t.co/9HEY5NDWwa pic.twitter.com/I2HCdgVuHm — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2018

While Amber navigates her love-life with Elon, her ex-husband Depp is fully focused on cleaning up his financial mess at present. The notable actor has been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with former management group TMG, who the actor accuses of mismanaging his millions and Depp also alleges fraudulent activity. Depp has also drawn his former legal team into the dispute, suing them for knowledge and involvement in the fraudulent practices, Daily Mail reminded readers. However, the legal team has now launched a counter-suit, alleging that Depp failed to pay for their previous services. The publication expands on the matter.

“And Johnny Depp‘s purported problems are said to be continuing, as the 54-year-old screen star’s lawyers have filed a new lawsuit against him, insisting that his reputation never suffered due to their services.”

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Depp has been steadily selling off properties to help pay off the massive debts he is rumored to owe. While Johnny attempts to clean up his financial state, the actor has continued to churn out films and is putting any remaining focus into his work.