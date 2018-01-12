‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Moves On With Dr. Shah, But Roman Pushes Eric Brady To Fight For Love

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 tease a possible romantic battle. Dr. Shah (Andre Khabbazi) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) go on a date. Even though Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) has feelings for his friend, he is willing to suffer and say nothing. Not wanting his son to lose another woman he loves, Roman (Josh Taylor) urges him to fight for her.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Monday’s episode will tease a possible future for Eric and Jennifer. Even though it looks like she is moving on, fans know how she really feels about the former priest. It was stated that the missed love connection would be due to a miscommunication. However, it was really Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) not thinking before speaking.

The impulsive character didn’t have the facts. She told Jennifer that Eric’s undying love for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) was eternal and no woman could never take her place. As fans know, this is not what was said during Eric and Roman’s conversation. Nicole was mentioned, but so was Jennifer.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dr. Shah and Jennifer will enjoy each other’s company. The widow plans on continuing to see the physician. This isn’t because of romantic feelings, though. She is heartbroken, lonely, and feeling rejected. She also might be a little angry since the New Year’s Eve kiss gave her false hope.

For too long, fans have watched as Eric has put his feelings and desires aside. He does it out of fear and not wanting any confrontations or drama. He tells himself that he is thinking of their happiness, refusing to cause pain to others.

However, the real reasons go a bit deeper than that. As one viewer mentioned in SoapCentral‘s forum, Eric has a habit of punishing himself in every area of his life. Perhaps he feels undeserving of love.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that one Salemite will decide to do something about Eric’s passiveness. Roman Brady will have another conversation with his son. He explains that Eric has to take a chance and fight for the woman that he loves. However, when he finally does take action, will it be too late?

The latest information suggests that Eric and Jennifer might end up together. Despite her dating Dr. Shah, she doesn’t love him. Her heart belongs to Eric. All he has to do is say how he feels and she will drop the dashing doctor in a heartbeat. Of course, she will do this in the kindest way possible.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, head writer Ron Carlivati teased DOOL spoilers. When speaking of Eric and Jennifer, he stated that the romance was delayed due to Nicole Walker. Even after she left town, the time wasn’t right.

Time to get Country A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest Eric needed to heal his broken heart. Like a true friend and possible life partner, Jennifer was there when he needed her the most. However, only time will tell if these two are truly meant to be together forever.