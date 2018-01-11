Cardi B To Dump Migos Star Offset Over Cheating Claims, Allegedly Fathered Love Child

Cardi B is becoming sick and tired the cheating scandals that are hitting the media concerning her fiancé, Offset.

According to multiple reports, Offset had stepped out of his relationship with the female rapper on multiple occasions — one of which fans were already aware of, but now it’s also believed that the “Motorsport” star has gotten another woman pregnant.

Celina Powell, who claims to have bedded Offset, alleges that she’s expecting a child with the rapper and is demanding that he takes a paternity test, adding that the only man she was sleeping with at the time was with the Migos frontman.

Cardi B is absolutely heartbroken and devastated by all the bad press that’s been coming her way.

She’s aware that Offset had cheated on her in the past, but the drama now concerning Celina is really starting to affect the couple’s relationship, since Cardi B simply doesn’t know whether she can trust her man or not.

Offset is continuously denying Powell’s claims that he fathered her child, but at the same time, fans are questioning why Celina is so desperate for a paternity test if there was a chance she could be lying.

At this given point, though Cardi wants nothing more than to tie the knot with the man she thought was the love of her life, she seems to be stepping back from the idea of beginning the process of planning a wedding.

Cardi B is fully guarded right now, and though Offset has apologized for his actions in the past, it would seem as if the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker wants to wait to see whether or not Celina’s baby is Offset’s child.

Should it be the case that Offset had fathered a child while in a committed relationship with Cardi B, it would evidently be over for the couple, who have been together for well over a year now.

Meanwhile, according to Atlantic Records, Cardi B’s debut album is expected to hit stores before April. Execs are looking to push the record out in the forthcoming weeks amidst all the chart success the Bronx native has had with multiple singles.