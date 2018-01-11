‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: Snoke Created Rey The Same Way Luke Created Kylo Ren

Due to Snoke’s shocking death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans who have been hoping to learn more about the villain made it their mission to search for answers to the questions they had about the powerful master of the Force left unanswered in the film.

Leading up to the release of the sequel, however, writer and director Rian Johnson warned that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will provide enough about the character to move the story they are telling.

After the film’s release, he explained to the L.A. Times that Snoke’s origin was never meant to play a significant role in the journey of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

That’s not to say Snoke has little impact to it all. The official Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary revealed that the mysterious character was important in many aspects as well.

One of the biggest enigmas surrounding Snoke is his disfigured appearance. The book makes clear that he is badly injured, but there really is no direct explanation as to what caused them.

However, the popular Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory believes that the Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary actually provided interesting details to consider.

Snoke’s massive gash on the head is labeled as a “hypertrophic scar channel,” which, as per Medical Dictionary is “an elevated scar resembling a keloid, but which does not spread into surrounding tissues.”

Keloid is an irregular fibrous tissue that forms on a site of a scar or injury most notably from cuts or burns. The visual dictionary also reveals that his misshapen face is from a malformed zygoma that gives his cheeks a sunken appearance and warps his ears. The book hints that this condition is something that Snoke had since birth.

There is no information, however, on the missing flesh in the left side of his face, but Star Wars Theory says that it looks as if the skin was burned away.

With what, the YouTuber speculates, is with Force lightning, which will no doubt devastate anyone in unimaginable ways. Just look at what happened to the Force tree after Yoda hit it with it in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Either way, fans can only imagine the pain that Snoke had to go through, and in the world of Star Wars, it is not a stretch to say that he got these deformities and injuries during a run-in with a very powerful enemy, and could even be the fuel to his evil crusade in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars Theory, however, believes that his injuries are his own doing, building on his theory that Snoke is the Prime Jedi, who, by the way, was also featured in the visual dictionary and subtly in the film via the mural on Ahch-To.

The Prime Jedi, who is described as the “First in the Order,” is “in a state of meditation and balance” in that image from the book.

However, Star Wars Theory speculates that, with the idea that Snoke is the Prime Jedi, it is the result of an unhealthy use of the dark side of the Force. He was so inclined to it that it took over, breaking his center—thus the huge cut on his head.

The light in him ended up escaping and, in a crazy twist, finds a new vessel in no other than Rey (Daisy Ridley), which would explain why the Star Wars protagonist is insanely powerful with the Force from the get-go.

While fans are hoping for Snoke to return in Star Wars: Episode 9, his death scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi pretty much indicated that should the dark side user come back in the saga, it will likely be set in a time before all this happened to him.