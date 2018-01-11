‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Allegedly Operating A Meth Lab

Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp is in a heap of trouble after allegedly running a meth lab out of an apartment in western Pennsylvania.

According to a new report, the former Teen Mom 2 guest star was taken into custody on Wednesday in McKees Rocks following an ongoing investigation by local authorities and what is being described as a “meth lab raid.”

On January 11, WPIX News revealed that Channel 11 was the first to arrive on the scene as numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the apartment building. As the outlet explained, a search warrant was executed, and once inside, investigators discovered an active meth lab in the building’s basement level apartment.

Although the outlet did not name Kieffer Delp at the time, it was reported that one man who was living in the apartment was taken into custody by McKees Rocks Police. In addition to the arrest, McKees Rocks Police chose to evacuate the apartment building’s remaining tenants due to the “inherent danger” of the meth lab.

In video and photos taken at the scene by Channel 11, a number of members of the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Team were seen putting on gas masks and hazmat suits as they entered the apartment and carried out the building’s suspected meth-making materials. They were also seen disposing of what were believed to be hazardous liquids.

A short time after the WPIX News report was shared, CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller shared a tweet in which she revealed that the man arrested in McKees Rocks was actually Jenelle Evans’ former boyfriend, Kieffer Delp. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Evans dated Delp during a couple of the earlier seasons of the MTV series.

During his time on Teen Mom 2, Kieffer Delp was known to cause drama between Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara, who felt that he was a bad influence on her daughter. Then, as their relationship came to an end, Evans and Delp were rumored to be using heroin together.

Hey @TeenMomGossip fans, remember Kieffer Delp? Police in Mckees Rocks arrested him last night and say he was operating a meth lab. Details today @ noon on @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/e6AklAsV4a — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) January 11, 2018

As for where Jenelle Evans is now, the longtime reality star is currently married to husband David Eason and raising her three kids, including 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser, and 11-month-old Ensley.