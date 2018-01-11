Jim Bob Duggar 2018: ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star’s Religious Beliefs Reportedly Cause Rifts, Divide The Family

Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle, are popularly known for having a huge family composed of 19 children and more than 10 grandchildren. Being Independent Baptist Christians, the entire clan is also famous for their conservative religious views. However, new reports are suggesting that some of their beliefs are causing rifts between the Duggar patriarch and his sons-in-law.

Radar Online reported that Jim Bob Duggar is currently not on good terms with Ben Seewald, Derick Dillard, and Austin Forsyth. An undisclosed source close to the popular brood claimed that these three men have different ways of thinking that contradict the faith of Jim Bob and Michelle. Their different views on various social issues have reportedly caused fights within the family.

The news outlet shared that Ben Seewald believes in Calvinism, which follows John Calvin’s theological tradition and forms of Christian practice. Jessa Duggar’s husband believes in the notion that God is in control of everything that happens. Jim Bob Duggar, for his part, believes that sinners will be saved through faith.

Aside from Ben, Jim Bob Duggar and his family are reportedly still at war with Derick Dillard after the latter made hateful comments toward Jazz Jennings. The 28-year-old husband of Jill Duggar was accused of bullying the 17-year-old transgender star. Because of this, TLC fired Derick and clarified that his personal statements did not reflect the views of the network.

“There’s a lot of outrage between increasingly divided factions. A lot of times when you live apart from the people you love it takes time to adjust back to your original lifestyle, including family.”

It was also claimed that the family of Jim Bob Duggar does not like Austin Forsyth. An anonymous source revealed that Joy-Anna’s better half is “more of a rebel child” and the clan’s patriarch does not like it. While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that 19 Kids and Counting stars have yet to confirm or deny these allegations. Hence, avid followers of the Duggar family should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, In Touch Weekly shares that Jim Bob Duggar has recently spent quality time with his grandson, Mason. The 19 Kids and Counting star shared a photo of him together with Josh and Anna’s youngest son via the clan’s official Instagram account earlier this week.

“Grandpa enjoying some Mason time! He sure is growing fast!” the caption read.

For starters, Mason Garrett is the fifth child of Josh and Anna Duggar. He was born on September 12, 2017, at their home in Northwest Arkansas with a midwife. The four-month-old grandson of Jim Bob Duggar and wife Michelle is a brother to Meredith, 2; Marcus, 4; Michael, 6; and Mackynzie, 7.