There is little doubt that some fans were unhappy with several things about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. People believed that Luke Skywalker’s character development was completely off, while Supreme Leader Snoke did not have any development at all. However, there was one thing missing from Episode VIII that had the audiences mystified. Where are the Knights of Ren and will the mysterious new characters still show up in the future Star Wars films?

The Knights of Ren may have only had a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the group named after Kylo Ren immediately caught fans’ imaginations. There were even speculations that the Knights would follow Kylo to Ahch-To in The Last Jedi to engage in an epic battle with Luke Skywalker. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated sequel concluded without a single glimpse at the warriors. However, Snoke may have previously hinted at what happened to the group prior to the events in Star Wars 8.

In The Force Awakens, Snoke stated that Kylo. “the master of the Knights of Ren,” has never faced a truly difficult task such as killing his own father Han Solo. The random mention of the group seemed out of place until The Last Jedi revealed that they were former students of Luke Skywalker. Snoke’s curious statement that suggested patricide and the idea of former Jedi who have gone AWOL in Star Wars 8 have led to speculations that the Knights of Ren have been killed on Snoke’s orders.

Disney

But why would Supreme Leader Snoke want Kylo Ren to assassinate his own team? It is possible that the villain had given the former Ben Solo a test to prove his loyalty to the First Order. The murder of the Knights of Ren would be similar to the newly minted Darth Vader killing younglings in Star Wars III: The Revenge of the Sith. In addition to that, it would make Kylo Ren more powerful in the Dark Side of the Force.

Many still believe that the Knights of Ren will finally have a larger role in Episode IX since Rey’s The Force Awakens vision had featured Kylo Ren with his group. Although it is possible that this particular scene was a glimpse at the future, some are quick to point out that Kylo is still wearing his helmet, which has been destroyed in The Last Jedi. Nevertheless, there is hope that director J.J. Abrams will bring back the Knights of Ren after what happened in Star Wars 8.