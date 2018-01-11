Report: Missouri Governor Blackmailed Woman To Keep Kinky Sex Encounter Secret

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who campaigned for the position on a family values platform, engaged in kinky sex with his hairdresser and blackmailed her to keep her from telling anyone about their affair, according to an investigative report from KMOV in St. Louis.

Seals, a former Navy SEAL with no previous political experience, based his campaign on being a native Missourian and “most importantly, a proud husband and father.”

The hairdresser’s ex-husband secretly made a recording when his wife confessed the 2015 affair with Greitens to him. KMOV released portions of the recording. The two first met at the hair salon where she worked and eventually entered into an affair. She told her ex-husband, who was still her husband at the time, that their first encounter took place at Greitens’ home at a time when his wife and children were away.

During the campaign, the ex-husband described Greitens as a “homewrecker” on social media, but did not elaborate.

The woman described removing all of her clothing during that first encounter and then Greitens putting tape and a blindfold on her. She described seeing a flash of light through the blindfold and Greitens telling her if she ever mentioned a word about him to anyone, pictures of her “would be everywhere.”

On the recording, the woman told her husband that later that afternoon Greitens told her he deleted the photo and they had sex again.

The man told KMOV that he only came forward with the recording after he had been questioned recently by law enforcement and the media, which appear to have been seeking information about Greitens and his non-political activities.

Greitens did not speak to KMOV, but he and his wife Sheena Greitens released a joint statement in which he admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and said he had taken responsibility for what he had done.

The statement made no mention of the more salacious allegations in the KMOV report.

At the conclusion of the message, Sheena Greitens added a note describing their marriage as a loving one and asking the media and anyone wanting to spread gossip to “stay away from me and my children.”

Jeff Roberson / AP Images

Greitens reached the governor’s mansion after a hard-fought Republican primary in which he ran as an outsider, stressing his military background, his family values and saying he would end the corruption in Missouri’s capital Jefferson City.

Despite already having a year in office, Greitens told the legislature during his State of the State address just a few hours before the KMOV story broke that he was “an outsider ready to lead the fight.” against insiders, lobbyists and special interests.