Teresa Giudice And Joe Gorga’s Restaurant Is Closing After Less Than One Year And He’s Reportedly ‘Furious’

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga opened up a restaurant in their mother’s honor in May of last year, but unfortunately, the venue is closing after less than one year.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, is closing its doors, and Joe Gorga, who opened the restaurant with his sister and wife, Melissa Gorga, is reportedly “furious” after being burned by his business partners.

“He feels duped,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on January 10. “They never made good on their end of the deal so Joe was done.”

The insider said that the business partners’ reported scam isn’t a good look, and many are wondering why they didn’t give Joe Gorga the money he was reportedly promised. Meanwhile, Gorga is said to be upset by the unfortunate closing of his restaurant but when it comes to his finances, the longtime reality star isn’t legally tied to the restaurant in any way. So, if his business partners are in some sort of financial crisis, it has nothing to do with Gorga or his wife.

“He just wants nothing to do with them or the restaurant after being burned,” the source added.

As Us Weekly magazine revealed, Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga’s restaurant has been heavily featured on the currently airing eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and was opened as a tribute to his late mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away suddenly in March of last year. According to the outlet, Antonia served as an inspiration behind the many recipes of the restaurant.

A post shared by Joe Gorga (@joeygorga) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

While Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza is closing its doors, Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga are determined to keep the idea alive, and over the weekend, their lawyer, James J. Leonard, told Us Weekly that they are currently looking for a bigger space to reopen their restaurant.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, Joe and Melissa Gorga, and their co-stars, including Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.