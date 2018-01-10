Agatha Raisin star Ashley Jensen is devastated by the unexpected death of her husband, Victoria actor Terence Beesley. Beesley, 60, was found unconscious at the couple’s Somerset Village home and was pronounced dead soon after.

Scotland-born Jensen lived with Beesley and their son in a village in England outside of Bath, says Daily Mail.

A rep for Jensen asked that fans give the Agatha Raisin star privacy at this sad time.

“Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy for her, her young child and the family at this extremely sad and difficult time.”

Terence Beesley died at the end of November, but his passing was not made public until mid-December. A coroner’s inquest will likely take place in the next month.

Terence Beesley most recently played General Benningsen in the ITV/PBS series Victoria. Beesley’s career launched in the ’80s on shows like EastEnders, Where the Heart Is, and Midsomer Murders. Ashley Jensen and Terence Beesley met when they were starring in a stage production of King Lear.

The Sun says that Ashley Jensen is at home, comforting their son Francis. Family, friends, and colleagues of Ashley Jensen and Terence Beesley are shocked by the sudden passing.

“Terence and Ashley’s friends and family are all devastated. This is a heart-breaking time for them.”

Who Is Agatha Raisin Star Ashley Jensen?

Jensen was best known in the United States for her roles in Ugly Betty and Amazon’s Catastrophe, but her career is on the rise with the new mystery series Agatha Raisin which was just picked up from Acorn TV by PBS.

At this time it is still unclear whether Agatha Raisin, based on the work of mystery author M.C. Beaton, will have a second season, but the popularity and viewership of Agatha Raisin Season 1 indicates a Season 2 should be a sure thing. Ashley Jensen plays the lead role of Agatha Raisin, a London PR executive who retires to the Cotswolds to live the life of her dreams but gets caught up solving murders.

Many describe Agatha Raisin as a cross between Jessica Fletcher from Murder She Wrote and Miss Marple from the Agatha Christie novels. Ashley Jensen explains that even though Agatha seems confident, much of her facade is masking hurt.

“I think Agatha wears the sharp haircut, the make-up, the incredibly structured ‘in control’ clothes almost like armor really. I think underneath she is rather fragile. But she sure as hell isn’t going to let anybody see that.”

Ashley Jensen “devastated” after husband found dead at family home https://t.co/iAFassrAWo pic.twitter.com/IOfwV5kzqA — NME (@NME) December 18, 2017