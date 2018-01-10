Robert De Niro Lets Donald Trump Know What He Thinks Of Him In Obscenity-Laced Tirade Against The President

Robert De Niro has never been a fan of Donald Trump, something he made perfectly clear Tuesday night at an awards event, where he went on an obscenity-laced tirade against the 45th president.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, De Niro was tasked with introducing Meryl Streep at Tuesday night’s National Board of Review awards gala (the National Board of Review is, according to its website, a “group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics” who review notable films and host an awards party).

Streep was up for an honor for her work in The Post, a movie about 70s-era reporters publishing damning government documents related to the Vietnam War. De Niro noted that the film has relevance for what is going on in 2017.

“That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today, obviously.”

The Post is a fictionalized account of Kay Graham (Streep), who at the time was the first female editor of a major paper of record, in this case The Washington Post. Graham and other journalists at the time fought against the government, which tried to suppress publication of the so-called Pentagon Papers. Critics, such as De Niro, have noted similarities between the Nixon administration and the Trump administration, which has itself been accused of being secretive and trying to squash or cover up damning information, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

De Niro then went on to use some rather choice words in laying out his thoughts on Trump.

“This f***ing idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes: The guy is a f***ing fool.”

The Emperor’s New Clothes, for those not familiar, is an 1837 short story in which two tailors conspire to make the Emperor think he’s wearing new clothes, when, in fact, he’s naked, revealing his inability to see his own stupidity.

Wait, Robert De Niro said what? The Hollywood icon teed off on President Trump at the National Board of Review gala on Tuesday, using profanity in a speech introducing Meryl Streep. https://t.co/BElx3rU8xC — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) January 10, 2018

De Niro wasn’t done, however. He then went on to let loose with some other choice terms for the president, describing him as “baby-in-chief” and “j**k-off-in-chief.”

“The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty, and bats**t f**king crazy. Ah, the good old days.”

This is not the first time De Niro has used “colorful” language in describing how he feels about Trump. Back in October 2016, a month before the elections, De Niro appeared in a viral video in which he said that he’d like to “punch Trump in the face.”

“I mean he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk. He’s a dog. He’s a pig. He’s a con. A bulls**t artist.”

You can watch De Niro’s speech in its entirety here, but be warned: the video contains strong language.