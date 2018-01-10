The undeniable chemistry between Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe has sparked dating rumors. There had been reports claiming that the Outlander Season 4 stars were sighted getting flirty with each other while filming for the popular STARZ series. Because of this, some fans speculated that the pair could be in a secret relationship.

The dating reports continued swirling after Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were sighted watching a rugby game together in South Africa in April 2017. Daily Mail reported that the Outlander Season 4 actor even shared a photo of them via Twitter. “Thank you @THESTORMERS What a result!!!!!,” Sam wrote in the caption.

However, less than a month since they were spotted enjoying each other’s company, Sam Heughan introduced his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, during his 37th birthday bash. The Outlander Season 4 actor even posed for a photo along with the 29-year-old American actress and his rumored ladylove, Caitriona Balfe. This ended all the rumors claiming that Sam and Caitriona were already an item.

Further debunking the dating rumors were the recent reports saying that Caitriona Balfe was already engaged to Tony McGill. During the 2018 Golden Globes, the 38-year-old Irish actress revealed to People that she is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend of two years. “It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” the on-screen partner of Sam Heughan told the news outlet.

Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill had been keeping details of their relationship secret. In 2015, some devoted supporters of Sam Heughan’s leading lady had seen an Instagram video of the actress sitting on Tony’s lap. The couple also appeared at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards together.

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan revealed that Caitriona Balfe had been replaced temporarily in Outlander Season 4 after the actress failed to show up during a shoot. The Scottish actor shared a snap of him and a co-star named Gemma. The boyfriend of MacKenzie Mauzy said Gemma played the role of Claire Fraser during a read through while his on-screen partner was away.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe 'replaced' on show as Sam Heughan cosies up to new so-starhttps://t.co/Mec1qM9UPz — ScotlandNow (@ScotlandNow) January 9, 2018

“Great job today Gemma! Block 3 readthrough. When the Caits away….! Safe flight @caitrionambalfe!x #ClaireForADay #WeMissYouBalfe,” the 37-year-old actor wrote in the caption. The news came a few days after Caitriona Balfe confirmed her engagement. Because of this, some avid followers of the Outlander Season 4 stars cannot help but speculate that Sam Heughan and his leading lady could go their separate ways after the STARZ series’ fourth installment.

Outlander's Sam Heughan wishes Caitriona Balfe luck at Golden Globes https://t.co/iNnOrZp3Zy via @DailyMailCeleb you'd better win this year or all the voters are deaf dumb and blind!,@Outlander_STARZ @caitrionambalfe — kathy moore (@grizzlyklan) January 7, 2018

However, the Inquisitr previously reported that the management is already discussing the upcoming fifth installment of the Outlander series. The STARZ artists have yet to comment on the renewal reports. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe!