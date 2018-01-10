Self-Proclaimed Genius Donald Trump’s Vocabulary Allegedly Equal To An 8-Year-Old

Donald Trump told his nearly 50 million followers on Twitter that “throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” but a recently released report claims that in certain respects, the U.S. president’s abilities compare to that of an 8-year-old.

As reported by the Independent, analysts at Factba.se scrutinized the first 30,000 words spoken by President Trump since taking up residence in the White House. What they found was that Trump’s speaking ability compared to the average reading level of a child at school between third and seventh grade.

According to the analysts, Trump’s vocabulary and use of grammatical structure while speaking are “significantly more simple, and less diverse” than that of any U.S. president since Herbert Hoover, giving him the lowest score since 1929.

Contents of the speeches, press conferences, and interviews of the last 15 presidents, including Trump, were meticulously pored over as experts compared their language skills and eloquence. The data was then fed into a system of eight different tests that assessed the commanders-in-chiefs’ command of the English language.

The complexity and diversity of vocabulary, as well as levels of comprehension, were the most important aspects under scrutiny.

Once the results were in, it was revealed that Trump’s linguistic proficiency was below the standards of all 14 U.S. presidents before him. The CEO of Factba.se, Bill Frischling, said that Trump used words with far fewer syllables and restricted himself to a much smaller pool of unique words and phrases.

“Compared to the 14 presidents who preceded him, by every measure, [Mr Trump’s] use of words when off script are significantly less diverse, and simpler, than all presidents who preceded him back to Herbert Hoover.”

Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

During 2016 presidential election campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump famously told a large crowd of supporters in South Carolina that “I’m very highly educated. I know words, I have the best words. But there’s no better word than stupid.”

Meanwhile, following the recent release of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the president has been defending his personal mental abilities after the book revealed alleged quotes from White House aides – and even Trump’s own children – questioning his cognitive capacity and fitness to serve in the Oval Office.

That’s when Trump took to Twitter to proclaim himself as a “very stable genius.”

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later threw her weight behind Trump as she denounced anyone who was questioning the president’s mental health.

“It’s absolutely outrageous to make these types of accusations and it’s simply untrue, and it’s sad that people are going and making these desperate attempts to attack the President.”

So far, neither House nor Senate GOP members have been willing to vouch for Trump’s alleged geniality.

In fact, a journalist from CNN approached Senator Jerry Moran in the halls of Congress and asked him for comment. Moran said he believed that Trump was “smart and capable at getting himself elected president,” but after being asked whether he thought Trump was a genius, he simply paused and smiled.

“Got nothing,” he replied.

Elsewhere, Senator Ron Johnson mentioned that he found Trump “to be engaging, gracious, you know, pretty funny, and I don’t have a question he’s fit for office.” However, Johnson was also asked whether he agreed with Trump’s assessment of his own intelligence, but reportedly just laughed and disappeared into the Senate chamber.