‘Vanderpump Rules’ Labeled ‘Fake’ As Fan Points Out Shocking Editing Mistake

During Monday night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie was informed by Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright that her now-ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, allegedly cheated on her with another woman. However, after sharing a new photo on Instagram, it wasn’t her former partner’s behavior that was pulled into question. Instead, it was an editing mistake.

On Tuesday night, after Scheana Marie shared an image of herself and actor Gerard Butler on Instagram, a fan pointed out that Kristen Doute was seen wearing, and then not wearing, one particular necklace throughout Monday’s show as she and Brittany Cartwright spoke to their co-star about Robert Parks-Valletta’s alleged nightclub kiss.

“How many [takes] did it take to get that scene with you and Kristin? Every time they panned back to her, her necklace was missing and then back again and then missing!” the fan wrote in the comments section of Scheana Marie’s January 9 photo.

According to the fan, the necklace worn by Kristen Doute on and off during the scene appeared to be tight on the reality star. So, she likely took it off at some point. However, because she was seen with it and without it, the scene appeared to be highly edited by producers. As the fan noted, people working behind the scenes should be more aware of what is going on as they film if they want to “convince anyone that any of this is real!”

“I knew this crap was fake,” another person wrote in response to the shocking editing mistake.

While the fan’s comments went down in the comment section of Scheana Marie’s photo, the reality star stayed silent in regard to how real Vanderpump Rules truly is.

As for Robert Parks-Valletta’s possible cheating, Scheana Marie has made it clear on Twitter and Instagram that she doesn’t believe what her friends told her about his nightclub behavior. Instead, she’s chosen to believe her former boyfriend, who she’s known for 12 years, over two women she claims heard and repeated a rumor.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Robert Parks-Valletta, Brian Carter, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.