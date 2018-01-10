Prince Harry Admits Meghan Markle Wears The Pants In Their Relationship: ‘She Answers The Questions!’

Prince Harry just revealed the secret to his happy relationship with fiance Meghan Markle–he lets her take the reins! During their official visit to a radio station in Brixton on Tuesday, the 33-year-old prince was asked by a group of DJs about gender equality. Prince Harry looked at his bride-to-be and let him speak on his behalf.

“She answers the questions!” Prince Harry jokingly stated, People reported. “As males, we have to do our part or it’s not going to work.”

Meghan Markle took his cue and quipped, “Yes, talking of gender equality!”

Turning a bit more serious, the former Suits star then stated that it’s important for women to love themselves.

“You have to remind yourself that self-love is important.”

Prior to her royal engagement, the 36-year-old American actress is known to be an outspoken feminist. In fact, a video of her as an 11-year-old girl recently surfaced. The young Meghan, then an unknown little girl, boldly campaigned against Proctor & Gamble’s sexist advertisement and got a positive response. Among her other humanitarian causes, Meghan Markle has also been an ambassador for World Vision Canada at one point.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s outing on Tuesday was their first royal engagement for the year. The couple, who is set to be married in May, visited Reprezent 107.3FM and happily chatted with everyone. The radio station provides broadcast training and job opportunities for the youth as a way to keep them off the streets. To date, the underground FM station has helped 4,000 young people with another 3,000 on the waiting list.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chat with Reprezent 107.3FM DJs. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry congratulated the station’s founder, Shane Carey, for his “amazing” cause. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle proved that she’s a truly relatable princess-to-be when she encouraged a young radio presenter, 17-year-old Gloria Beyi. Meghan used her media background and kindly commented on the DJ’s work.

“I can see why your show is popular. You’re so thoughtful and your approach is so engaging,” she told the teenager, The Daily Mail reported.

“You’ll go onto Beat1…And then it opens up a space for someone else to have the same experience. It’s amazing, it is so cool!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on headsets and gamely answered questions during their visit to the radio booth. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also spoke about their upcoming wedding, which is only a little over 100 days away. Meghan said that she’s “so excited” and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. The two then proceeded to greet the massive crowd waiting for them outside the radio station. They happily waved at the people and even stopped to shake hands and pose for selfies.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will take place on May 19, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.