‘Somebody’s Already Killed’ Over Trump Dossier — Deadly Result From Published Dossier Revealed In Transcript

News of the anti-Trump dossier getting someone killed after it was published last January has this topic taking on a more serious mode today. An attorney for the co-founder of the firm Fusion GPS shared this information behind closed doors with congressional investigators this summer, but it is only revealed to the public today.

A 312-page transcript from the interview of Glenn Simpson with the committee was released today to the public. Simpson is the co-founder of GPS, the firm which commissioned the dossier. This transcript from his August interview with committee investigators was released “unilaterally” by the ranking member of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, Diane Feinstein.

According to Fox News, among the numerous revelations in this document came this claim from Simpson’s attorney that someone is dead today and it was due to the Trump dossier being published. Simpson wants to be very careful the sources are not revealed, said his attorney, Josh Levy.

Levy told the committee:

“He wants to be very careful to protect his sources. “Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier and no harm should come to anybody related to this honest work.”

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Who was killed and the details on how that happened were not divulged by Levy. BuzzFeed was the first to publish the dossier last January, which contained “unverified allegations about President Trump’s connection with Russia.”

Fusion GPS hired British M16 agent Christopher Steele to write the dossier and the funding came from the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee. The findings in the dossier were eventually put into the hands of the FBI. Congressional lawmakers are focused on the bureau’s dealings with Steele.

During the interview, Simpson described his conversation with Steele about how they made the decision to hand over the dossier details to the FBI. The mindset behind turning the information over surfaced from his perspective on a possible issue on security. Steele was concerned about “whether a presidential candidate was being blackmailed.”

Simpson said he remembers telling Steele at the time that he needed to think about just who they should contact at the FBI. He said that he wasn’t sure who to contact and who should be handed the dossier details.

Simpson said at the time Steele told him he knows someone there who will take care of it and he told Simpson that the FBI had “an internal Trump campaign source.” Simpson admitted in the interview that he was opposed to Trump becoming president during the campaign.

Trump has said the dossier was inaccurate from the first day it became an issue and he never wavered on his stand. Feinstein said she released the transcript to the public to combat the misinformation about the interview they had behind closed doors. Feinstein said in a statement:

“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice. The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

According to the New York Post, it was during the Senate Judiciary Committee that Simpson was questioned on whether or not he tried to “assess the credibility” of the sources behind the information that was in the dossier that Steele had written. Simpson replied, “Yes, but I’m not going to get into sourcing information.”

When Simpson was asked again what steps he took to verify the information, he declined to answer. It was then that Levy, Simpson’s lawyer intervened explaining that Simpson was just trying to protect his sources.