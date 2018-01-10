‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Is Liam’s Past, Sally Is His Future

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that this week, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) returned to LA but is in the dark about the demise of Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will be the first of Liam’s two potential love interests to find out that his marriage hit the skids. Although Hope finds out after Sally, she immediately runs to Liam, despite telling her mom that she’s over him. But which lady will win Liam? Spoilers tease that Hope is Liam’s past while Sally is his future.

Sally Steps Up For Liam, Repays Favors

Over the past few months, we’ve seen Liam come through for Sally again and again. B&B spoilers promise that Sally hasn’t forgotten that Liam bought the land and building to save Spectra Fashions even though Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) circumvented the gift later. Then Liam put his life on the line for her when the Spectra Fashions building was blown up by his father. Liam keeps doing right by Sally even when it causes problems in his life.

What Liam is going through now with Steffy and Bill’s cheating revelation is much worse than Sally losing her family business, and she wants to be there for him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Hub for this week reveal that Sally and Liam spend time together on Wednesday and Thursday and she forces the truth out of him about Steffy. From there, Sally decides she must help Liam and Bold spoilers say Sally offers Liam a job and a shot at a new life.

What do you think of Sally's fantasy? To ship or not to ship? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wJzAbEP8wL — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) November 14, 2017

Hope Stunned Then Hopeful

By the end of the week on B&B, Hope discovers the truth about Steffy’s cheating and wonders if she might have another shot with Liam. The same day, on Friday, Steffy is also hopeful about a future with Liam when he shows up at the house to talk to her about the pregnancy. Liam makes it clear to Steffy that he’s never coming back, so she’s crushed. Also on Friday, Sally writes Hope a reality check and lets her potential rival know that Hope needs to stand aside.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Hope isn’t deterred initially by Sally’s forthrightness. Next week, Hope goes to see Liam and could take the opportunity to cut off Sally’s play for Liam before it even starts. Spoilers hint that Hope knows that Sally and Liam’s kiss messed with his marriage. Bold spoilers tease that Hope may use this fact to make Sally look like the cause of Liam’s problems, so she can wedge herself deeper into his life and push out Sally.

Welcome home Hope! Annika Noelle made her official debut on today’s all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/W7u64qBBxt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2018

Liam Put Hope Last, But Sally First

Looking back at Hope and Liam’s twisted relationship history, which you can see at She Knows Soaps, some B&B fans wonder why Hope would want to be with Liam. Considering all the grief Liam put her through over and over again, always pushing her away and giving into temptation with Steffy, it seems that Liam never put her first. On the flip side, Liam did the exact opposite with Sally, and perhaps that, plus his history with Steffy will get Hope to wise up and look for love elsewhere.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Hub remind us that the reason Steffy was so angry about Liam helping Sally was that she felt like Liam prioritized Sally over her. That should be the sign for Hope that Sally is different and a warning that Liam might put Sally before her too. It could also mean that Liam has put Hope in his rearview, but Sally is his future now that Steffy broke his heart. Hope may fight for his love, but Liam’s choice might already be made.

Catch up on the latest Bold scoop on Steffy rejecting heartsick Bill, Ridge and Bill replaying old confrontations and the paternity test twist that could make Bill a daddy again. Watch CBS every day to see the latest B&B episodes and check back often for all the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.