‘Stable Genius Act’ To Be Introduced By Democratic Congressman In Response To Trump Tweets

A Democratic Congressman will introduce a new piece of legislation called the “Stable Genius Act” in the House of Representatives on Tuesday that will require presidential candidates to pass a mental examination before being allowed to run for the highest office in the land. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) says the new act is in response to questions about Donald Trump’s mental health in the wake of the picture painted in Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, of the president as a man unfit for office, and Trump’s subsequent tweet on Friday that he is a “very stable genius.”

In an article published in the Hill on Tuesday, the act is explained as requiring candidates of all political parties to file a report with the Federal Election Commission stating that they have taken and passed a full medical and mental exam by the Secretary of the Navy and then release the results of the exam to the public.

Rep. Boyle said he is introducing the new bill because he believes the public has a right to know whether or not a presidential candidate has the mental capacity to assume the responsibilities and pressures of the job as United States leader.

“Before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as President of the United States.”

Boyle goes on to say that he supports legislation to deal with President Trump’s “concerning behavior,” but is introducing this bill in an effort to be proactive and to ensure that the question of a president’s mental health and fitness for office cannot be an issue in the future.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) is introducing the “Stable Genius Act.” Scott Applewhite / AP Images

Rep. Boyle is introducing the bill in response to increased talk about the 25th amendment and to a series of Donald Trump tweets this past Friday, where he referred to himself as a “stable genius.”

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

CBS News is reporting on Tuesday that the “Stable Genius Act” is an acronym for the Standardized Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act.

Fire and Fury has introduced the question of Donald Trump’s fitness for office into the public consciousness recently. Last week it was announced that Dr. Bandy Lee, who has briefed a bipartisan group from Congress on the president, claims that his mental health seems to be deteriorating and he needs to submit to a psychiatric evaluation, even if he needs to be forced to do so. She has called the current psychiatric status of the president “an emergency.”

Donald Trump is scheduled for his first medical exam as the president on Friday. The White house says that there are no plans for it to include a psychiatric examination.