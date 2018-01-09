‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Finds Clues In Paris – Shuts Down Graham’s Scam

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the latest episodes see Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) heading off to Paris to expand Brash & Sassy territory. This is to cover for Melissa Ordway’s maternity leave since she recently gave birth to her second daughter. Some Y&R fans are calling shenanigans on this twist since B&S already has an international presence – remember Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) was in Japan for a deal when he knocked up Juliet Helton (Laur Allen)? Even if the writers erred a bit on YR history, this twist sets Abby up to hit pay dirt in Paris.

Twist In Court On Graham And Dina

Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Wednesday is when Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) faces off with the Abbotts in court over custody of ailing Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). A shocker comes out in court, and the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors promise that it’s a secret marriage between Graham and Dina. The big reveal guarantees that Graham’s medical power of attorney stands and the court rules that he gets to make decisions about Dina.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) all have a stake in what happens in court. You can see the shocked look on the Abbotts’ faces in a CBS promo photo for this week. Abby also cares about the verdict since she is still getting to know her grandmother and was one of the first Abbotts to embrace Dina’s return to Genoa City. Now it seems that Abby might be the only one that can put a stop to Graham and break his hold on Dina.

Will I get Dina back today or not? With a tie from @gregoryreed6 , I'll try to look good doing it! #silverfox #yr pic.twitter.com/mxQtO0BRpD — Max Shippee (@MakingMax) January 8, 2018

Abby Finds Crucial Evidence In Paris

It’s no coincidence that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) sends Abby to Paris. That’s where Dina and Graham lived for years and is the birthplace of the big secret that spilled out in court. The court shocker must be debunked so that the Abbott kids can regain control of their mother as her mind and health crumble from the long-term effects of her Alzheimer’s. Young and the Restless spoilers from Mal Young to Soap Digest confirmed that Dina is sticking around, and that means more Graham trouble.

Although Mal Young had to write an exit for Abby to cover for Mel Ordway’s maternity leave, it could have been anything. Paris was a specific choice because it ties into Dina and Graham’s origin story and where their relationship began. On Tuesday’s Y&R, Abby crashed Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) no-pity party and was forced to make a public apology for cheating with Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall). After that, Abby is off to Paris, but her arc is about much more than the cosmetics business.

The Gastons A post shared by Melissa Ordway Gaston (@mel_ordway) on Jan 8, 2018 at 12:33pm PST

Scott Knows Paris, Helps Abby Chase Clues

New Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that although Scott and Abby both claim they want nothing to do with each other, it could be Scott that rides to Abby’s rescue in Paris. Spoilers say Scott brings Abby back home along with proof that Graham scammed Dina so that the Abbotts can kick him to the curb for good. On Tuesday, Scott dropped a big clue that he knows his way around Paris when he told Abby to hit up Avenue Montaigne. This hints that Scott will also be in Paris soon.

Melissa Ordway should be gone a few weeks on maternity leave. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby finds some info in Paris that puts her on Graham’s trail, but she needs the help of a skilled investigative reporter and calls Scott. After a few weeks apart, Scott realizes he cares for Abby and runs to meet her in Paris to help her lock down the evidence they need to expose Graham and cut him out of Dina’s life. Of course, that also opens the door for a “Scabby” romance.

Catch up now on Y&R scoop on Chelsea spilling Christian’s paternity secret, Ravi’s rebound romance, and Jack’s coming breakdown when Graham wins in the court showdown. Watch CBS every day to see the latest YR episodes, and check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.