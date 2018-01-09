‘America’s Next Top Model’: Tyra Banks Returns In Cycle 24, Brings In Changes To ‘ANTM’

Back in 2015, Tyra Banks said she did not know for sure if she would return to America’s Next Top Model after the show’s end was announced. It found a new home on VH1, and Cycle 23 was hosted by Rita Ora. And now Tyra’s back as the host and main judge, and with her comes some changes to the show, which promises to deliver fashion, fierceness, and a lot of drama among what it touts as the most diverse cast of models in ANTM’s history.

Tyra Banks is joined by returning panelists supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott, and celebrity stylist Law Roach. Noted fashion photographer Nigel Barker and Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille are also back for a special episode. RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Katya, Valentina, and Manila Luzon will also make an appearance in a special crossover episode.

The show’s promos tease of a cast representing every color, every shape, and every size. There’s plus-size girls, a Muslim contestant, women of color, blondes, brunettes, and one in her 30s. TyTy has removed the age limit of 27 for the first time in America’s Next Top Model history. Banks said it is in line with her desire to break down the barriers of what is considered beautiful and acceptable in the fashion industry.

She told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m always trying to break the mold of what is considered beautiful, and you’ll see different things and different types of girls that you haven’t seen before on Top Model, in terms of physicality.”

In the sneak peek of the first episode of America’s Next Top Model Cycle 24, Tyra tells Graham, Elliott, and Roach about the new elimination rule. This cycle, when a contestant is not exhibiting “Next Level Fierce,” they have the power to send the model home at any point in the competition.

America’s Next Top Model Cycle 24 hopes to find not only the next top model but someone who is more than just a model. As Graham puts it, “Next Level Fierce.” Tyra is looking for someone who will be loved by the fashion industry, social media, and society.

Don’t lie to TyTy, you’re already judging my girls. Who stands out to you? #ANTMtonight at 8 on @VH1 pic.twitter.com/98Ggx3JRfM — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) January 9, 2018

ANTM Cycle 24 champion will win a contract with Next Model Management, a Paper spread, and $100,000 from Pantene Pro-V.

America’s Next Top Model Cycle 24 premieres on January 9 at 8 p.m. on VH1.