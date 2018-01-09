Trump ‘Legitimately Worried’ About Oprah 2020 President Run, Called ‘Special Staff Meeting’ [Rumor]

President Donald Trump is worried about Oprah Winfrey running against him for president in 2020. That’s according to a tweet from the Rogue WH Snr Advisor Twitter account, which enjoys nearly 200,000 followers and purports to spill news directly from the West Wing. Oprah Winfrey has gained plenty of buzz from her acceptance speech after the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where Oprah held the crowd captive upon receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

As seen in the below video, titled “Gayle King thinks Oprah is ‘intrigued’ by idea of 2020 run,” the CBS This Morning co-host and longtime best friend of Oprah explained that she didn’t think Oprah would seriously give up her luscious California life to run for president, but Winfrey has not summarily dismissed the idea altogether.

However, one person who might not be intrigued by going up against Oprah for president in 2020 is Trump. In 1999, Trump told Larry King, as seen in the above video, that Oprah would make a perfect vice president with Trump at the top of the ticket. However, it’s not known if Trump could foresee a Trump vs. Oprah 2020 celebrity ticket decades later.

Trump is "legitimately worried" about Oprah running in 2020. After seeing Golden Globes speech, called "special staff meeting" for this AM. Expect tweets. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 8, 2018

The Twitter account claimed that Trump saw Oprah’s rousing speech about the #MeToo sexual harassment and abuse campaign, with Winfrey agreeing that #TimesUp for women and men to deal with silently suffering the ravages of abuse. Afterward, Trump allegedly became “legitimately worried” about the outpouring of folks calling for Oprah to run for president in 2020, so much so that he reportedly organized a “special staff meeting” the morning after the Golden Globes.

Already, publications are predicting that Oprah could indeed beat Trump in 2020, as reported by the Hill.

Winfrey previously said she held the notion that she didn’t have enough experience in the political arena to run for president, but after seeing Trump’s meteoric rise to the highest office in the land, Oprah may reconsider. With Oprah playing a critical role in supporting and helping former President Barack Obama make it to the White House, Winfrey’s supporters are viewing her as a viable candidate to defeat Trump in what could be the most celebrity-focused presidential race yet.