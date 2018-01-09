‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 11: Jack Takes A Stand At Jabot, Reed Gets His DUI Sentence

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, January 11, reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) will stand up for himself at work. On Wednesday’s episode, the Abbotts will battle Graham (Max Shippee) in the courtroom. Jack’s stand could stem from Graham’s shocking admission. Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) have been battling each other for the top Jabot spot for quite some time. They agreed to call a truce so they could concentrate the courtroom showdown with Graham.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jack will face more stress at work. He wants to continue to lead the company as he always has, but that may not be possible. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley called a board meeting a few weeks ago and he lost the board’s confidence by one vote. Kyle Abbott voted against his father. It’s unclear what type of stand Jack needs to take at work. Y&R spoilers don’t explain who will cause trouble for him, either.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) will face the consequences of drinking under the influence on New Year’s Eve. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he will face the judge who will probably put him on probation and take his driver’s license from him for a few months. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) pointed out that there was a small chance that he could get some jail time, but that was usually reserved for offenders who in injure someone by driving under the influence.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Reed is still angry with Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) for calling the police. He believes she is the reason he is facing legal charges. While he has every right to feel angry, Mattie reacted out of love and concern. Will Reed forgive Mattie or their relationship over for good?

Sonja Flemming / CBS Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t agree with a decision Sharon (Sharon Case) makes. He wonders if she is making the right choice and offers his opinion on why she is wrong. It isn’t clear if this is about Scott (Daniel Hall) or not. If Sharon decided to forgive him for cheating on her, Nick would likely object.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.