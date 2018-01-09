Ariel Winter Goes On Twitter Rant After Someone Threw Feces All Over House Then Thanks Boyfriend For Support

The new year has unfortunately already gotten off to a rough start for Modern Family star Ariel Winter. On January 7, Winter took to her Twitter account to tell fans that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden decided to take more trips in 2018.

“We decided to go on more adventures this year…and here we are @LeviMeaden.”

But shortly after her first tweet, things took a turn for the worst. Outraged over what had just happened to the Airbnb that she was staying in, Winter immediately went back on her popular Twitter account to let her 664,000 plus followers know what happened when she returned home from lunch.

“I come back from lunch to find sh** thrown all over the front of the house I’m staying in. I will find you with these cameras and you are f***ed,” the 19-year-old tweeted.

Not surprisingly, Ariel’s fans were outraged over what had happened and made sure to comment on the post, with the initial tweet gaining over 1,700 likes as well as over 21 comments.

“Post the footage so we can help track them down. Let the Internet warriors loose,” one Twitter user suggested.

“Oh god, some people have no respect, I’m sorry to hear,” another empathized.

A few of Winter’s other followers slammed the star for not doing the “adult” thing and posting her issues on social media rather than just going to the cops.

“Or, you could just do the adult thing and report and move on…oh, wait…” one user said.

Shortly after her first tweet, Ariel tweeted about the disgusting incident again. This time, the Modern Family star told her fans that she still could not believe that someone had thrown poop at the house she was staying in before saying that she just wanted to play scrabble and chill on her little getaway.

Ariel ended the post by saying that she’s “never been happier” to be going home. This means that the same day that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden got to their Airbnb, they were forced to leave following the events of the day.

In her last tweet of the rant, Winter thanked her boyfriend for being her rock through thick and thin.

“Also just have to say…through all of this poop (literally) @LeviMeaden is my rock and I couldn’t be luckier. I love you.”

According the News.com.au, when asked what type of feces were thrown at the home she was staying in, Ariel told fans that it was dog poop that was used in the attack.

During the Twitter spree, Winter made no mention of where the Airbnb that she was staying at was located. It is also unclear as to whether or not the person who did the heinous deed knew that the Modern Family star was staying in the home or if the attack was totally random. Only time will tell.