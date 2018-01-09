Scheana Marie Reacts To The Robert Valletta Cheating Rumors, Claims He ‘Isn’t A Kisser’

Scheana Marie was told that her now ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta cheated on her during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules but despite the alleged eyewitnesses, she insisted the rumor was not true.

After learning of the rumor from her co-star and friend, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie said that the allegations against the actor were “bulls**t” and claimed the rumor mill likely accused Robert Parks-Valletta of cheating on her because the rest of the men had already been faced with cheating scandals. She then said that the idea that Robert Parks-Valletta cheated on her with a kiss was unlikely because he doesn’t like to kiss.

“He and I don’t even kiss a lot because he isn’t a kisser,” she explained, according to a report by the Daily Mail on January 9.

Scheana Marie went on to say that she felt rage towards Katie Maloney for spreading the story in an effort to get revenge on her for telling Lala Kent what she had said about her relationship with her supposed “sugar daddy.”

“I don’t think there’s a word worse than c*** to describe her,” Scheana Marie said of Katie Maloney.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Scheana Marie attempted to shut down the reports of Lala Kent dating a married man during a previous episode of the show but at the time, Katie Maloney insisted that Kent was, in fact, dating someone who was married. She even encouraged Scheana Marie to talk to his wife about their marriage.

At the end of last year, Page Six confirmed that Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, wasn’t divorced until December 22, 2017, months after production began on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

Scheana Marie and Katie Maloney have been at odds for the past several months but when it comes to Maloney’s friendship with Lala Kent, they are doing just fine. In fact, just last month, Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz, traveled to Las Vegas with Kent, her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, and a number of their co-stars, including Kristen Doute and James Kennedy.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta, and their co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.