‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Painting Haunts Franco, Michael Reassures Carly, Ned Mulls Over Being Mayor

General Hospital spoilers tease burning questions this week. The new year will bring in conflicted feelings and confusion.

True Feelings

Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is still bickering with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) thanks to the Charles Street Project. This is not the first time there has been a conflict between the two, but it’s clear that their business relationship is not working out well. Ned is not happy with how things are in the company, but he doesn’t hold the reigns to power. He still has options – running for mayor. However, General Hospital spoilers tease Ned will tell his wife he has no interest in politics. Needless to say, this may not be his final say on this matter.

Haunting Continues

General Hospital spoilers suggest Tuesday’s episode will be challenging for Franco. He will feel utmost confusion after he sees the painting he tried to dispose of. The painting of the two boys seems to hold a sentimental value for him, but the feelings it invokes is not exactly positive. It reminds him of his dark past, and spoilers tease he will feel the weight of that emotion.

General Hospital spoilers tease Franco will find himself asking why the painting won’t leave him alone. He thought he wouldn’t be dealing with it after Andre purchased it, he was fine with parting with it. However, it always finds a way of getting back to him, and this will bother him.

Meanwhile, someone will visit Liz, and spoilers tease Laura will inform her love can be a surprising thing.

Promises, Promises

Every family will have an issue to deal with in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Opera Spy tease the Corinthos family will also have the Nelle problem, and Carly (Laura Wright) will not let it go easily. Spoilers tease Michael will reassure his mother that he can still think clearly with regard to the Nelle issue.

Michael will tell Carly he knows what kind of person Nelle is, and he will stay cautious of her even if she is carrying his child. Given the circumstances, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nelle fools Michael again.

As for other spoilers, there will be a lot of conflict in Port Charles. Someone is interested in Charlie’s Pub, but its owner is not interested in letting it go. Spoilers tease this will be part of the issue involving the Charles Street District. There’s bound to be more conflict in this part of town in the upcoming weeks.

While everyone else is troubled over the Charles Street property issue, General Hospital spoilers tease Jason (Steve Burton) will also deal with heartbreak since Sam (Kelly Monaco) will ask him for a divorce so she can marry his twin, Drew (Billy Miller).