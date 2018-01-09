Carrie Underwood has been promoting her new song “The Champion,” which will be released officially on January 12. Over the past 24 hours or so, Underwood has uploaded a few posts about her new song, which is a sports anthem, set to be a part of the NFL for years to come (Underwood currently sings the Sunday Night Football song, taking the gig over from Faith Hill back in 2013).

The new song made its debut last Sunday during the Wild Card game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. Evidently, this has been in the works for quite some time. Last year, Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli worked to reach a deal with Underwood, getting her to record this new track, according to Variety.

Now that the song has been teased and the single has a release date, fans are wondering about something else: Underwood keeps tagging #SBLII in her posts, hinting that the song will be a part of the upcoming game. This could mean a bunch of different things. The most obvious, perhaps, is that the song will be a part of the big game, perhaps used as outro music before NBC cuts to commercial. Another thought is that the song will be featured in a full commercial spot. A third theory is that Underwood will actually perform the song in some capacity — either live or perhaps in an ad for the NFL.

If Underwood is going to perform the song live or appear in a commercial spot, fans are wondering if the facial injury that she suffered a couple of months ago will be present. Just a couple of weeks ago, Underwood took to her website to tell her fans that she needed about 50 stitches in her face after an accident in which she slipped and fell on the front stairs of her home. She told her fans that she might look a bit different following the accident.

#TheChampion coming January 12. #SBLII A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 8, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

Underwood has already been photographed post-accident, and fans were quick to point out that she looks absolutely fine. But, the timing of her blog post about her injury and the release of this new track is definitely making fans wonder if she’s going to make an appearance for the very first time (officially) since she fell.

“So performing the new song at the Super Bowl?” asked one fan on Instagram.

“At least the halftime will be good. You got this Carrie,” wrote another.

The assumptions that she will perform during halftime is interesting, since Justin Timberlake has already inked a deal to take the stage. Fans are hoping that Underwood provides additional information soon. No matter what she is planning, just about everyone is excited for this new track, which is receiving positive reviews so far.