Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Caitlyn Jenner May Have Confirmed Daughter Already Gave Birth To First Child

Kylie Jenner’s sudden silence on social media appears to be an effort to not slip and reveal the real score of her rumored pregnancy. However, the people around the Life of Kylie star are not too careful like she is. In fact, her father, Caitlyn Jenner, may have just confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has already given birth to her firstborn.

The 68-year-old television personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete was a guest star on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. Since there are a lot of things going on around the Kardashian-Jenner clan right now, being a part of their lives sort of mean that Caitlyn Jenner just can’t avoid questions about her ex-wife, former step-children, and daughters.

When Piers Morgan asked Caitlyn Jenner about how many grandchildren she has, the I Am Cait star seemingly slipped with her response that triggered more curiosity about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

“I’ve got 12… 13 grandchildren,” Caitlyn Jenner told Piers Morgan. Although the count makes sense since she has been married three times and has six children and four stepchildren, Mirror noted that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only has 11 grandchildren in total.

Although her reply might just be a complete mistake, many were wondering if it was grand-slip that everyone has been waiting for since the news first broke that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby.

As if that’s not enough, Kim Kardashian also seemingly confirmed all the whispers and speculations regarding Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. In one of the episodes of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, Mrs. West was heard saying, “Isn’t it crazy? Mom’s going to have like thirty grandkids.” Although her statement may have not malice in it, people started to wonder if it was a hint that Kylie is definitely pregnant.

Rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is going to welcome her first child with Travis Scott in February. However, with Caitlyn Jenner’s comment on her recent guesting, many are now leading to believe that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has already given birth to her first child.

Just like any other reports regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.